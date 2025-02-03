InSports Foundation and Mn Vikings player Blake Cashman come together to host Mite Hockey “Joy of the Pond” Jamboree

Logo

Saturday, February 8th event brings together over 250 Mite hockey players for a day filled with enthusiasm and sportsmanship.

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The InSports Foundation is hosting the "Joy of the Pond" Mite Jamboree at the Warming Haus and Ice Rinks at TCO Stadium Saturday, February 8th. This exciting event will bring together over 250 Mite hockey players for a day filled with enthusiasm and sportsmanship. We’re also thrilled to announce that Minnesota Vikings Linebacker and former Eden Prairie HS star, Blake Cashman will be joining us on stage for an “Athletes InSports Podcast” recording. He will also be recording an on-stage podcast, and available to meet fans and sign autographs between 11am - 1pm. We believe this event encapsulates the spirit of community, joy, and athleticism that resonates deeply within the Twin Cities. It's an opportunity for families and fans to come together in celebration of youth sports and the camaraderie it fosters.

Date: Saturday- February 8, 2025

Onsite Venue Prep and on Pond hockey warm-up Time : 8am to 9am

Event Time: 9am - 4pm

Autograph Session with Blake Cashman: 11am - 1pm *subject to change if weather turns

Location: Mauer Pond Hockey Rinks at TCO Stadium - Viking Lakes - 2685 Vikings Circle. Eagan, MN 55121

“We are so excited to be able to give kids a true outdoor pond hockey experience at an amazing venue. 100% of the proceeds of this event will be going to help more kids be active through free camps and scholarships” -Max Smith/Founder of InSports Foundation

About Us

For more information, please visit our event page: Joy of the Pond Mite Jamboree - InSports Foundation. We would be honored to have you cover this event and share its impact with your audience. The InSports Foundation started in 2013 with a mission to get kids in the game. Since inception, InSports has helped over 70,000 kids through free sports opportunities and scholarships. InSports also helps kids with its mental wellness initiative, Be The Best You, which teaches kids about goal setting, self-regulation, and self-confidence.



Attention all Saturday morning show producers, editors, and assignment desks: starting as early as 8am the Pond will have players, coaches and InSport newsmakers available to be coordinated for live news segments: please contact publicist Robb Leer 612.701.0608 to secure interviews – for more info about the impact of this program – reach out to Max Smith, Founder of the InSports Foundation 952.857.9082/msmith@insportsfoundation.org

Joy of Pond video broll

