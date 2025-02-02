Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum

CANADA, February 2 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Sheinbaum discussed the deep people-to-people ties, the strong trade and investment relationship between Canada and Mexico, and the importance of preserving North American competitiveness and prosperity. They spoke about the imposition of U.S. tariffs on both countries, as well as their respective efforts to enhance border security and combat the production and distribution of illegal drugs. The leaders agreed to continue working together in areas of common interest and to enhance the strong bilateral relations between Canada and Mexico.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Sheinbaum agreed to remain in close contact.