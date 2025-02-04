ATTRIDGE Transportation and MAGTEC Partner to Enhance School Bus Safety and Security Using SafeSpeed®

ATTRIDGE'S Focus On Safety and Security

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attridge Transportation and MAGTEC announced onboarding SafeSpeed, MAGTEC’s ISA product to enhance its school bus safety and security. Attridge, located in Burlington, Ontario, Canada’s largest family-owned and operated bus company devoted to “Safety in Motion,” is leading the way in North America by equipping its 1,300 plus school buses with MAGTEC’s SafeSpeed- advanced Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA) technology.This dynamic dual-purpose enterprise safety and security solution combines two innovative and patented technologies for enhanced safety and heightened security.“We are proud to be the first school bus company to invest in equipping all of our School Buses with SafeSpeed, reinforcing our commitment to providing the safest and most secure environment for all our valued passengers” said James Attridge, Vice President at Attridge Transportation.SafeSpeed ISA technology ensures all vehicles operate safely within enforced speed thresholds and posted speed limits on most roadways, contributing to enhanced road safety and mitigating exposure to crashes, injuries, and fatalities.“It is reassuring to know that the Attridge family continues to invest in safety, and cares that both my passengers and I get home safely at the end of each day. With SafeSpeed, I have one less thing to worry about and can focus on my driving” said George, a driver at Attridge with 5 years experience.Remote Vehicle Disabling (RVD) intervention technology provides fleets with the ability to intervene remotely and bring a vehicle to a safe and controlled stop in the event of hijacking, theft, or reports of impairment or erratic driving behavior.“MAGTEC is pleased to be working with the Attridge team, leaders in passenger transportation. There is a saying that safety begins in the boardroom, and that is exactly the case with Attridge, a reflection of responsible industry leadership” stated Robert Morisset, President, and CEO at MAGTEC.About MAGTEC:MAGTEC specializes in developing and manufacturing intelligent vehicle control systems that help prevent speeding, enhance safety, and heighten security for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Its flagship retrofittable product, SafeSpeedprovides life-saving Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA) technology to control vehicle speed and enable fleets to safely disable a moving vehicle remotely. MAGTEC'S headquarters are in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and operates two wholly owned subsidiaries, MAGTEC Products (USA), Inc. and MAGTEC Asia, Inc. www.magtec.com About ATTRIDGE:Attridge Transportation Inc. is a Canadian company devoted to “Safety in Motion.” A transportation company providing pupil transportation and charter services to School Districts, School Transportation Consortia, Independent and Charter Schools, Colleges, Universities plus other institutions and organizations requiring pupil and person transportation in Ontario, PA and FL since 1980.For further information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.