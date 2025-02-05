revolv Real Estate of Massachusetts Elevates Agent Success with Premier Coaching & PR Collaboration

Cory DaSila, Associate Broker, revolv Real Estate

Our agents are deeply rooted in the communities they serve, and we provide them with the tools, training, and support to deliver unparalleled service and expertise to their clients.” — Cory DaSila, Associate Broker, revolv Real Estate

SOMERSET, MA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- revolv Real Estate is excited to announce its unwavering commitment to providing top-tier coaching and marketing support for its agents. Through the newly launched revolv Real Estate Agent Success Coaching Program , agents voluntarily participate in industry-leading coaching, marketing strategies, and PR exposure designed to elevate their careers and deepen their connections within the communities they serve. To further bolster agents’ success, revolv has collaborated with Belmont City Press LLC , a Boston-based PR and marketing agency, to provide specialized marketing and media training.revolv's coaching initiative is built around a structured program that supports agents with personalized training on lead generation, branding, pipeline management, social media marketing, and high-exposure PR strategies. Through weekly group coaching sessions, agents will refine their expertise in cold calling, networking, digital branding, and effective sales techniques, ensuring they stand out in competitive markets. Weekly personalized one-on-one sessions will provide targeted guidance tailored to each agent’s unique business needs, allowing for in-depth discussions on strategy, challenges, and growth opportunities. These individualized meetings ensure that agents receive customized support to enhance their strengths, address specific business roadblocks, and accelerate their success.Agents will learn how to leverage press releases, social media, podcasting, and SEO strategies to grow their personal brand, secure media features, and establish themselves as local market leaders. Depending on their individual needs and where they are in their business and marketing efforts, agents can take advantage of Belmont City Press’s suite of opportunities. These include becoming a published author to highlight their expertise, solidify themselves as the go-to expert in real estate and using their book as a key to open doors for speaking engagements and business discussions. Additionally, agents can craft their signature talks as a means of gaining exposure and attracting and informing their ideal clients, prepare for podcast guest appearances to capitalize on media opportunities, and educate the public on revolv's deep market advantages. Agents interested in expanding their reach can also host their own podcast sessions, featuring local business owners, community members, and industry-specific professionals who are deeply invested in the growth and success of the community. These conversations will highlight the benefits of living in the towns revolv serves, foster stronger local connections, and reinforce the agents' authority in the industry."revolv is taking an incredibly forward-thinking approach by positioning their agents as industry experts," said Red Hilton, Founder of Belmont City Press LLC. "Marketing is no longer just about selling a service; it's about storytelling, education, and establishing credibility. revolv’s commitment to providing agents with publishing, speaking, and PR opportunities expands the meaning of marketing—benefiting both the agents and the clients they serve."A key component of revolv's mission is fostering deeper community relationships by showcasing the stories of long-time residents and local businesses. Through social media and podcast initiatives, agents will highlight the reasons families have chosen to set down roots in the towns revolv serves, reinforcing the value of homeownership and strong community ties. revolv agents will collaborate with local banks, lenders, and industry experts to provide unparalleled insights and education to homebuyers and sellers, coming together to reinforce the philosophy that “a rising tide lifts all boats.”"At revolv Real Estate, we prioritize our agents’ success by providing comprehensive coaching, support, and cutting-edge marketing strategies," said Associate Broker Cory DaSilva. "Our goal is to equip agents with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service while positioning themselves as industry leaders." With expertise in social media advertising, DaSilva ensures agents stay ahead of digital trends, maximizing their online presence and engagement. revolv’s proprietary coaching program also offers in-depth training on press release distribution, media relations, keynote speaking, and digital visibility strategies, empowering agents to dominate their market through thought leadership and credibility.revolv Real Estate’s dedication to agent development extends beyond traditional coaching. Marketing Coordinator Ryan Manchester leads the charge in providing top-tier branding and visibility strategies, ensuring that every agent has the resources to build and sustain a thriving real estate career.The revolv Real Estate Agent Success Coaching Program represents a transformative shift in the real estate coaching landscape, offering agents not just training, but a comprehensive blueprint for success. By combining expert coaching and support, strategic marketing, and strong community engagement, revolv Real Estate is redefining what it means to be a real estate professional in today’s market.For more information about the revolv Real Estate Agent Success Coaching Program or to have a confidential conversation about your future success in real estate, visit revolvrealestate.com.About revolv Real Estate: revolv Real Estate is a forward-thinking brokerage dedicated to providing agents with the tools, training, and marketing support they need to thrive in the competitive real estate industry. Committed to fostering deep community relationships, revolv agents bring extensive local knowledge and expertise to buyers and sellers throughout Bristol County and beyond. It truly is Real Estate... EVOLVED!About Belmont City Press LLC (BCP): Belmont City Press is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency masquearading as a boutique book publishing company. BCP specializing in personal branding, media marketing, and strategic business growth. With a focus on helping entrepreneurs and real estate professionals establish themselves as industry leaders, BCP provides expert coaching in the business of Real Estate as well as keynote speaking, webinar presentations, press release distribution and marketing, podcast hosting and guesting, and SEO-driven marketing strategies. to learn more you may visit BelmontCityPress.com

