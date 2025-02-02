PHILIPPINES, February 2 - Press Release

February 1, 2025 Cayetano bats for tertiary education upgrades, backs Sulu's first State University At a glance: Senator Alan Peter Cayetano sponsors several bills expanding and elevating tertiary schools into state colleges or universities Bills include upgrade of a state college in Sulu into its first state university He also pushes for elevating PhilSCA into the National Aviation Academy of the Philippines to strengthen the aviation sector Senators Gatchalian and Tolentino support the measures. Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday called for the passage of eight bills aimed at upgrading tertiary education across the country, including the establishment of the first state university in Sulu. Delivering a sponsorship speech during January 28's plenary session, the senator underscored the need to expand and strengthen higher education institutions to empower Filipinos and drive national development. "[These] bills will pursue this intent of not only providing learning, but really bringing wisdom and understanding to our people," Cayetano, who chairs the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocation Education, said. Among the proposals is House Bill No. (HBN) 9334 under Committee Report No. 467, which seeks to convert Sulu State College into Sulu State University - the first of its kind in the province. The other proposed measures are: HBN 9315 (Committee Report No. 491): Upgrading JH Cerilles State College in Zamboanga del Sur into Zamboanga del Sur State University. HBN 9332 (Committee Report No. 492): Converting Zamboanga del Sur School of Arts and Trades into Zamboanga del Sur Polytechnic State College. HBN 10181 (Committee Report No. 510): Establishing a College of Medicine in Sultan Kudarat State University. HBN 10619 & HBN 10408 (Committee Reports No. 509 & 511): Converting extension campuses of Cebu Normal University in Balamban and Medellin into regular campuses. HBN 10822 (Committee Report No. 512): Converting extension campuses of Guimaras State University in Jordan and San Lorenzo into regular campuses. Cayetano also backed Senate Bill No. 2969 which would elevate the Philippine State College of Aeronautics (PhilSCA) into the National Aviation Academy of the Philippines (NAAP). Pointing to the country's geography, the senator stressed the need for a stronger aviation sector. "We have an aviation academy that is a state college but has been doing so well for our country. It's time we elevate it to a national aviation academy," he said. PhilSCA, the country's only public aviation school, maintains a strong passing rate in the PRC Aeronautical Engineering Board Examination, reaching 87.97 percent in 2024. It has also produced topnotchers in the licensure exam in previous years. Cayetano noted that the country's official island count has grown from 7,107 to 7,641, highlighting the importance of investing in shipping, railways, and aviation. The proposed measure on NAAP drew support from Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, Chair of the Committee on Basic Education, who asked to co-sponsor the measure. Majority Floor Leader Senator Francis Tolentino, meanwhile, asked to be co-sponsor of the bill establishing the Zamboanga del Sur Polytechnic State College. Cayetano isinulong ang mga batas para palakasin ang tertiary education Buod: - Iminungkahi ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano ang pagpasa sa walong panukalang batas hinggil sa tertiary education - Kabilang sa panukala ang pagtatatag sa kauna-unahang state university sa Sulu - Itinulak din niya ang pagtatalaga sa PhilSCA bilang National Aviation Academy of the Philippines upang palakasin ang aviation sector - Sumuporta sina Senador Gatchalian at Tolentino. Isinulong ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes ang walong panukalang batas na magpapalakas sa tertiary education sa bansa. Kabilang dito ang pagtatatag sa kauna-unahang state university sa Sulu. Sa kanyang sponsorship speech nitong January 28, 2025, sinabi ni Cayetano na mahalagang maiangat ang kapasidad ng mga kolehiyo at unibersidad sa bansa upang mapaigting ang kakayahan nitong hubugin ang mga Pilipino bilang mga produktibong mamamayan. "[These] bills will pursue this intent of not only providing learning, but really bringing wisdom and understanding to our people," wika ni Cayetano, na siyang chairperson ng Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocation Education. Kabilang sa kanyang mga isinusulong ay ang House Bill No. (HBN) 9334 sa ilalim ng Committee Report No. 467 na naglalayong gawing kauna-unahang state university sa Sulu ang kasalukuyang Sulu State College. Ilan pa sa mga panukalang batas ay ang mga sumusunod: HBN 9315 (Committee Report No. 491): Gagawing Zamboanga del Sur State University ang JH Cerilles State College sa Zamboanga del Sur. HBN 9332 (Committee Report No. 492): Gagawing Zamboanga del Sur Polytechnic State College ang Zamboanga del Sur School of Arts and Trades. HBN 10181 (Committee Report No. 510): Magtatatag sa College of Medicine ng Sultan Kudarat State University. HBN 10619 & HBN 10408 (Committee Reports No. 509 & 511): Gagawing regular campus ang dalawang extension campus ng Cebu Normal University sa Balamban and sa Medellin. HBN 10822 (Committee Report No. 512): Gagawing regular campus ang dalawang extension campus ng Guimaras State University sa Jordan at sa San Lorenzo. Bukod sa mga ito, inirekomenda rin ni Cayetano sa plenaryo ang pagpasa sa Senate Bill No. 2969 na magtatalaga sa Philippine State College of Aeronautics (PhilSCA) bilang pambansang aviation school ng bansa na tatawing National Aviation Academy of the Philippines (NAAP). Giit ni Cayetano, mahalaga para sa isang bansang arkipelago na magkaroon ng national aviation school na mangunguna sa paghubog ng mahuhusay na manggagawa at lider sa industriya ng aviation. "Recently, the official government statistics say that we are no longer 7,107 islands - we are already 7,641 islands. [This] highlights that shipping, railways, and aviation is so important to us," wika niya. Bagay na bagay aniya sa papel na ito ang PhilSCA, na sa mahabang panahon ay pinatunayan ang kanilang potensyal na maghatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon. "We have an aviation academy that is a state college but has been doing so well for our country. It's time we elevate it to a national aviation academy," wika ng senador. Ang PhilSCA ang nag-iisang pampublikong aviation school sa Pilipinas. Napanatili nito ang mataas na passing rate sa PRC Aeronautical Engineering Board Examination, na umabot sa 87.97 percent nitong 2024. Ilan rin sa mga graduates nito ang nanguna sa licensure exam. Nagpahayag ng suporta sa nasabing panukala si Senador Sherwin Gatchalian, na chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, at sinabing nais niyang maging co-sponsor nito. Sinuportahan naman ni Majority Floor Leader Senator Francis Tolentino ang panukalang pagtatatag sa Zamboanga del Sur Polytechnic State College at nagpayahag din ng pagnanais na maging co-sponsor nito.

