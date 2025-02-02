PHILIPPINES, February 2 - Press Release

February 1, 2025 Revised SHS curriculum to roll out; Gatchalian seeks improved employability among graduates Ahead of the expected implementation of the revised senior high school (SHS) curriculum, Senator Win Gatchalian is eyeing improvements in the job readiness and employability of SHS graduates. The Department of Education (DepEd) recently announced that the revised SHS curriculum will roll out in phases starting School Year 2025-2026. Core subjects under the new curriculum will be reduced from 15 to 5-7. Under the new curriculum, schools will also have the flexibility to offer electives, which will give learners the freedom to choose subjects which they can specialize in. Gatchalian, for his part, is pushing for the passage of the Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2367), which seeks to enhance the work readiness of SHS graduates. Under the proposed measure, schools' curricular offerings and the SHS program's work immersion component will be aligned with market needs identified by industry partners and government agencies. The Batang Magaling Act proposes the creation of a National Batang Magaling Council, which will strengthen the alignment between the SHS curriculum and industry needs. This council shall comprise the DepEd, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), three national industry partners, one national labor group, and the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines. Local Batang Magaling Councils shall also be created at the municipal, city, and provincial levels. To further boost the employability of SHS graduates, especially those under the technical-vocational-livelihood (TVL) track, Gatchalian is also proposing through this legislation to make national competency assessments free for the issuance of national certifications (NCs). Gatchalian succeeded in lobbying for the allocation of P275.86 million under the 2025 national budget for the free assessment and certification of SHS-TVL learners. Through the Batang Magaling Act, Gatchalian seeks to institutionalize these free assessments for SHS graduates. "Mahalagang matupad natin ang pangako ng K to 12 na maging handa sa trabaho ang mga magtatapos nito. Ngayong nirereporma natin ang senior high school, mahalagang makita ng mga mag-aaral at ng kanilang mga magulang ang benepisyo ng programang ito para sa kanila, lalo na pagdating sa paghahanap ng magandang trabaho," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Kahandaan ng mga senior high school graduates sa trabaho paigtingin--Gatchalian Sa gitna ng inaasahang pagpapatupad ng revised Senior High School (SHS) curriculum, umaasa si Senador Win Gatchalian na mapapaigting ang kahandaan ng mga SHS graduates pagdating sa trabaho. Inanunsyo kamakailan ng Department of Education (DepEd) na ipapatupad ang revised SHS curriculum simula School Year 2025-2026. Sa ilalim ng bagong curriculum, babawasan ang mga core subjects mula 15 pababa sa lima hanggang pito. Sa ilalim ng bagong curriculum, magkakaroon ng kalayaan ang mga paaralang mag-aalok ng mga elective upang mas makapamili ang mga mag-aaralan ng mga subjects para sa kanilang specialization. Isinusulong naman ni Gatchalian ang pagsasabatas ng Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2367) na layong iangat ang kahandaan ng mga SHS graduates pagdating sa trabaho. Sa ilalim ng naturang panukala, patatatagin ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng mga curricular offerings ng mga paaralan, work immersion component ng SHS, at mga market needs na tutukuyin ng mga katuwang sa industriya at mga ahensya ng gobyerno. Nakasaad sa Batang Magaling Act ang paglikha ng National Batang Magaling Council na patatatagin ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng SHS curriculum at pangangailangan ng mga industriya. Magiging bahagi ng council ang DepEd, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), tatlong national industry partners, isang national labor group, at Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines. Magkakaroon din ng mga Local Batang Magaling Councils sa mga munisipyo, siyudad, at mga probinsya. Upang lalo pang paigtingin ang kahandaan ng mga SHS graduates, lalo na sa ilalim ng technical-vocational-livelihood (TVL) track, isinusulong ni Gatchalian na maisabatas ang libreng national competency assessments para sa pagkakaroon ng national certifications. Matagumpay na naisulong ni Gatchalian ang paglalaan ng P275.86 milyon sa ilalim ng 2025 national budget para sa libreng assessment at certification ng mga mag-aaral sa SHS-TVL. Sa ilalim ng Batang Magaling Act, layon ni Gatchalian na maging institutionalized ang mga libreng assessment para sa mga SHS graduates. "Mahalagang matupad natin ang pangako ng K to 12 na maging handa sa trabaho ang mga magtatapos nito. Ngayong nirereporma natin ang senior high school, mahalagang makita ng mga mag-aaral at ng kanilang mga magulang ang benepisyo ng programang ito para sa kanila, lalo na pagdating sa paghahanap ng magandang trabaho," ani Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.

