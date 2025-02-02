PHILIPPINES, February 2 - Press Release

February 1, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE SHORTAGE OF SCHOOL PRINCIPALS The Second Congressional Commission on Education's (EDCOM II) Year Two Report revealed that out of 45,199 schools under the Department of Education, 24,916, or 55%, have no school principals, while the rest only have head teachers, teachers-in-charge (TIC), or officers-in-charge (OIC). This is an alarming situation that requires urgent attention, given the critical role principals play in implementing school-level reforms, which can significantly impact learner performance. One of the main reasons for the shortage of school principals is outdated policies, including staffing parameters dating back to 1997. It is time we update these policies to achieve the DepEd's goal of a 1:1 principal-to-school ratio. We should also create more opportunities for head teachers, OICs, and TICs to be promoted to the position of school principal. I will also continue to advocate for the institutionalization of the Career Progression System, which would broaden career paths for teachers in teaching, school administration, and supervision. A well-qualified principal can significantly improve school management and student outcomes. This is an issue that requires swift action to ensure that every school has the leadership it needs to succeed.

