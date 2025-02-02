PHILIPPINES, February 2 - Press Release

February 1, 2025 Senate advances Cayetano's bill to strengthen BCDA charter The Senate on Monday approved on Second Reading a bill sponsored by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano that seeks to amend the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) charter in order to strengthen and expand the powers of the government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC). Following the period of amendments on January 27, 2025, Senate Bill No. 2647, which Cayetano sponsored during his tenure as chair of the Senate Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, is now poised for Third and Final Reading. During past Senate plenary sessions, Cayetano emphasized the crucial role of the BCDA in national development, particularly through the creation and improvement of economic zones that drive economic growth and help decongest Metro Manila. "If we develop Bulacan and Clark economic zones correctly, it could really be a twin engine of development in our country, and it could really pull the massive urbanization out of Metro Manila and spur development in Central Luzon," Cayetano said in his sponsorship speech on September 11, 2024. The proposed amendments include provisions to allow the strategic sale of certain portions of former military bases, such as the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone, Camp John Hay, Bataan Export Processing Zone, and Poro Point Freeport Zone. "The heart of this bill is allowing the sale of five-plus-five percent of our former military bases," he explained during the interpellation period of the bill. "As long as it is limited to this five-plus-five percent, it will be a win-win-win -- win for the workers, win for the developers, and win for the BCDA," he added. Additionally, the bill proposes extending the BCDA's corporate term by another 50 years and allocating a portion of the net proceeds from land sales to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Pension Fund. Cayetano also introduced a key addition to the bill that ensures existing lease contracts will not be affected by the proposed charter amendment. With Senator Mark Villar now chairing the Senate Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, Cayetano remains optimistic about the bill's eventual passage. "It is in good hands with Senator Mark Villar, and hopefully we will come up with an even better bill with his insights," he added. Panukalang batas ni Cayetano para palakasin ang BCDA, aprubado ng Senado sa Second Reading Inaprubahan ng Senado sa Second Reading nitong Lunes ang panukalang batas ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano na layuning amyendahan ang charter ng Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) upang suportahan at palakasin ang kakayahan nito bilang isang government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC). Matapos ang period of amendments nitong January 27, 2025, isasalang na para sa Third and Final reading ang Senate Bill No. 2647 na inisponsoran ni Cayetano bilang dating chair ng Senate Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises. Sa mga nakaraang sesyon ng Senado, binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang papel ng BCDA sa pagpapaunlad ng bansa, partikular sa paggawa at pagpapabuti ng economic zones at sa pag-decongest ng Kamaynilaan. "If we develop Bulacan and Clark economic zones correctly, it could really be a twin engine of development in our country, and it could really pull the massive urbanization out of Metro Manila and spur development in Central Luzon," wika ni Cayetano sa kanyang sponsorship speech noong September 11, 2024. Kasama sa proposed amendments ang pagbebenta ng ilang bahagi ng mga dating military bases tulad ng Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone, Camp John Hay, Bataan Export Processing Zone, at Poro Point Freeport Zone. "The heart of this bill is allowing the sale of five-plus-five percent of our former military bases," wika ni Cayetano. "As long as it is limited to this five-plus-five percent, it will be a win-win-win -- win for the workers, win for the developers, and win for the BCDA," dagdag niya. Layunin ding dagdagan ang corporate term ng BCDA ng 50 taon at maglaan ng bahagi ng kita mula sa land sales sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Pension Fund. Sinigurado rin ni Cayetano na ang mga umiiral na BCDA lease contracts ay hindi makakaapekto sa proposed charter amendment. Nananatiling positibo si Cayetano sa pagpasa ng panukalang batas sa kasalukuyang pamumuno ni Senator Mark Villar sa Senate Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises. "It is in good hands with Senator Mark Villar, and hopefully we will come up with an even better bill with his insights," wika niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.