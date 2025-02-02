PHILIPPINES, February 2 - Press Release

February 2, 2025 Gatchalian: Mobilize parents, LGUs to address teenage pregnancies, HIV infections Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking the active involvement of parents and local government units (LGUs) to curb the cases of teenage pregnancies and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections nationwide. Gatchalian's call entails the full and effective implementation of the Parent Effectiveness Service (PES) Program Act (Republic Act No. 11908), which he authored and co-sponsored. In a hearing on the Department of Education's (DepEd) implementation of comprehensive sexuality education (CSE), Gatchalian emphasized that parents should take the lead in instilling responsible behavior among adolescents to protect them from the consequences of risky behaviors. While pregnancies among adolescents aged 15 to 19 have been declining, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) shows an increase in pregnancies among very young adolescents aged 10-14. From 1,629 in 2013, pregnancies among very young adolescents more than doubled to 3,342 in 2023. What is even more alarming, Gatchalian said, is the Department of Health (DOH) data showing the average number of newly reported HIV cases per month rising to 1,470 in the first half of 2023. Among the total reported cases of HIV, 34,415 (29%) were among the youth aged 15-24. "We have to also focus on getting the parents more involved, not just by meeting them regularly but by really mobilizing them," said Gatchalian. "I really believe that mobilizing the parents is another way of curbing teenage pregnancies. When we mobilize the parents, we make them aware of these issues, and empower them by educating them on how to talk to their kids," Gatchalian added. To operationalize the PES Program Act effectively, Gatchalian emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the DepEd in engaging Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs). The lawmaker suggested that the DSWD coordinate with the PTAs to help distribute the modules developed under the PES program. The DSWD is the lead agency in the implementation of the PES Program. The law establishes the PES Parent Effectiveness Service (PES) Program to assist all parents and parent-substitutes strengthen their knowledge and skills in fulfilling their parental duties and responsibilities. It also aims to protect and promote children's rights, foster positive early childhood development, and advance their educational progress. Under the law, the PES program shall be implemented in every city and municipality. Gatchalian: Hikayatin ang mga magulang at mga LGU na kumilos laban sa maagang pagbubuntis, pagkalat ng HIV Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang aktibong pakikilahok ng mga magulang at mga local government units (LGUs) upang matugunan ang mga kaso ng maagang pagbubuntis at human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) sa bansa. Ipinanawagan ni Gatchalian ang ganap at epektibong pagpapatupad ng Parent Effectiveness Service (PES) Program Act (Republic Act No. 11908) na siya ang may akda. Sa ginawang pagdinig sa pagpapatupad ng comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) ng Department of Education (DepEd), binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na dapat manguna ang mga magulang sa pagtuturo sa mga bata upang maprotektahan sila sa mga pinsalang dulot ng "risky behaviors" o mga mapanganib na kilos. Bagama't bumaba ang mga kaso ng pagbubuntis sa mga may edad na 15 hanggang 19, lumalabas sa datos ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) ang pag-akyat ng datos ng maagang pagbubuntis sa mga may edad na 10 hanggang 15. Mula 1,629 noong 2013, dumoble sa 3,342 ang bilang ng mga nabubuntis sa age group na ito. Naaalarma rin si Gatchalian sa datos ng Department of Health (DOH), kung saan lumalabas na ang average ng mga bagong kaso ng HIV kada buwan ay umakyat sa 1,470 sa unang anim na buwan ng 2023. Sa kabuuang bilang ng mga naitalang kaso, 34,415 (29%) ang mula sa mga kabataang may edad 15-24. "Kailangan nating tutukan ang pakikilahok ng mga magulang. Hindi lang tayo dapat nagsasagawa ng mga pagpupulong, dapat hinihikayat din natin silang kumilos," ani Gatchalian. "Naniniwala akong ang pakikilahok ng mga magulang ang isa sa mga paraan upang masugpo ang maagang pagbubuntis. Kapag pinakilos natin ang mga magulang, mapapaigting natin ang kanilang kaalaman sa mga isyung ito, pati na rin ang kanilang kakayahan kung paano talakayin ang mga isyung ito sa kanilang mga anak," dagdag na pahayag ni Gatchalian. Upang maipatupad ang PES Program, binigyang diin ni Gatchalian ang kahalagahan ng ugnayan sa pagitan ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), DepEd, at Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs). Iminungkahi ni Gatchalian na makipag-ugnayan ang DSWD sa mga PTAs upang ipamahagi ang mga modules na ginawa ng ahensya sa ilalim ng PES Program. Ang DSWD ang pangunahing ahensyang nagpapatupad ng PES Program. Itinatag ng batas ang PES Program upang matulungan ang mga magulang at mga parent substitutes sa pagpapaigting ng kanilang kaalaman at kakayahang gabayan ang kanilang mga anak. Layon din ng naturang batas na protektahan ang karapatan ng mga bata, isulong ang positibong early childhood development, at isulong ang kanilang pag-unlad sa edukasyon. Sa ilalim ng batas, ipapatupad ang PES program sa bawat lungsod at munisipalidad.

