CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Man Who Walked Away from San Diego County Male Community Reentry Program

SAN DIEGO – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are seeking a person who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in San Diego County on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

At about 7:26 p.m., officials were alerted that incarcerated person Freddy Rojas had walked out of an MCRP facility. Correctional Officer on duty advised that Rojas walked out the front door without authorization. The emergency count conducted confirmed that Rojas was missing. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Freddy Rojas, 37, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 211 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing dark grey shorts and a black shirt with white lettering.

Rojas was most recently received from San Diego County on May 31, 2023. He was sentenced to 7 years for possession of a controlled substance and sale as a second striker with an enhancement for being armed with a firearm.

Anyone who sees Rojas or has knowledge of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement or call 9-1-1.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have two years of less left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 1, 2025

