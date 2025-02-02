Remaining firecrackers, fireworks and rockets in areas for lighting firecrackers to be destroyed tomorrow morning

MACAU, February 2 - The activities of lighting firecrackers, fireworks and rockets in Macao Peninsula and Taipa will end today (2 February) at midnight. In accordance with relevant stipulations, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will collect the remaining firecrackers, fireworks and rockets immediately and will destroy them in batches in the area for lighting firecrackers in Taipa starting from tomorrow morning (3 February).

During the period of destruction of the firecrackers, fireworks and rockets, noise and smoke will be generated. In addition, for public safety reasons, temporary traffic measures will be implemented on some roads near the area for lighting firecrackers in Taipa. IAM asks for the public’s understanding and advises them to pay attention to the on-site instructions.