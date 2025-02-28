World-Renowned Composer and Pianist Steve Barakatt Offers an Unprecedent Concert At The Astana Opera

Steve Barakatt at Carnegie Hall in New York City

A Grand Celebration of International Women’s Day with 125 Musicians, Singers, and Dancers

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark musical event, world-renowned composer and pianist Steve Barakatt will perform at Astana Opera on March 8, 2025, in celebration of International Women’s Day. This concert marks a historic milestone, as Barakatt becomes the first North American composer and pianist to present his creations at Astana Opera. The performance will be a multi-disciplinary artistic collaboration, featuring the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, its Children's Choir, and the Astana Opera Ballet Company under the baton of conductor Elmar Buribayev.As part of the "Néoréalité World Tour", the program will showcase a selection of Barakatt’s most iconic compositions, including Néoréalité, Flying, Motherland, Cedars of Lebanon, Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem, and movements from his highly-acclaimed symphony Ad Vitam Aeternam. Through this performance, Barakatt aims to create a deeply emotional and inspiring experience, paying tribute to the resilience, creativity, and contributions of women worldwide.Steve Barakatt expressed his enthusiasm for this special event: “I am truly honored to perform at the prestigious Astana Opera on such a meaningful occasion. International Women’s Day is a time to celebrate the remarkable contributions of women in all aspects of life, including their role as creators and nurturers of future generations. One of the highlights of the concert will be the performance of Lullaby – The UNICEF Anthem, underscoring the importance of the rights and well-being of children worldwide. This event is an opportunity to honor both the resilience of women and the importance of building a brighter future for every child.”“Astana Opera is proud to host this special performance by Steve Barakatt. His music has touched millions worldwide, and his ability to bring together orchestral, choral, and ballet elements in one concert will create a truly unique experience for our audience. This event is a celebration of artistic excellence and the power of music to unite people,” said Malika Tulegenova, Deputy Director of International Relations, Marketing and Communications at Astana Opera."Music has an extraordinary power to inspire and amplify the importance of children's rights. Through his longstanding collaboration with UNICEF, Steve Barakatt has advocated for the rights and well-being of children worldwide," said Dr. Rashed Mustafa Sarwar, UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan. "His composition Lullaby – The UNICEF Anthem has touched millions of hearts, and for the first time in Kazakhstan, this moving anthem will be performed live, reinforcing our shared commitment to creating a better world for every child. We are delighted to partner with Astana Opera for this special event, and we look forward to even more inspiring collaborations in the future," he added.“This concert is more than a performance—it is a statement of empowerment and cultural diplomacy. Steve Barakatt’s music embodies universal emotions that transcend borders. We are honored to be part of this significant event and to present an artist whose work continuously inspires audiences across generations,” said Asar Qadir, Strategic Partnerships at Rainbow Bridge Story Limited, co-presenter of the event.Event Details:Date: March 8, 2025 (7PM)Venue: Astana Opera, Astana, KazakhstanPresented by: Astana Opera and Rainbow Bridge Story LimitedTickets available here: lnk.to/astanaThe event is proudly supported by Integra Construction KZ and Sheraton Hotel Astana.ABOUT STEVE BARAKATTSteve Barakatt, a Canadian artist of Lebanese heritage, is an award-winning composer, pianist, music producer, and creative director with a career spanning over three decades. He has collaborated with leading artists, record labels, studios, brands, and organizations on hundreds of global projects. As a concert pianist, Barakatt has performed more than 500 live shows across five continents, captivating audiences with his emotive and intricate compositions. His music has been featured in hundreds of TV programs and international sports broadcasts, including the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 Grand Prix. In addition to his success as a performer and recording artist, Barakatt is the world’s most recognized composer of official anthems. His works include Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem , which was launched across five continents and even broadcast from the International Space Station , symbolizing a powerful message of unity and hope.Steve Barakatt is a Knight of the National Order of Quebec and has been recognized by several heads of state. Barakatt is a Universal Music MENA artist, with his music catalogue represented by Universal Music Publishing Group.

