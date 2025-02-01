ICYMI: State continues to protect LA firestorm survivors from price gouging

Protecting survivors

One executive order extends provisions of California law that prohibit price gouging in Los Angeles County in building materials, storage services, construction, and other essential goods and services, to January 7, 2026. The other executive order extends protections against price gouging in hotels, motels, and rental housing to March 8, 2025. These laws generally prohibit charging a price that is more than a 10 percent increase in the price charged before the emergency.

“In the face of natural disaster, we should be coming together to help our neighbors, not attempting to profit off of their pain,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “I urge the public to report any such incidents to local authorities, or to my office at oag.ca.gov/report or by reaching out to our hotline at (800) 952-5225. May this announcement serve as a stern warning to those who would seek to further victimize people who have lost everything in the face of Southern California’s wildfires: We won’t stop until the price gouging does.”

Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to criminal prosecution that can result in a maximum penalty of one-year imprisonment in county jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Violators are also subject to civil enforcement actions including civil penalties of up to $2,500 per violation, injunctive relief, and mandatory restitution. The Attorney General and local prosecutors can enforce the statute.

Report violations to the Office of the Attorney General here.

Speeding recovery

This update adds to the Governor’s work to cut red tape, remove onerous permitting requirements, and help speed rebuilding and recovery from the Los Angeles firestorms. On January 12, Governor Newsom issued an executive order to streamline the rebuilding of homes and businesses destroyed — suspending the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act permitting requirements and review.

Additional actions to aid in the rebuilding and recovery efforts include:

Get help today

For those Californians impacted by the firestorms in Los Angeles, there are resources available. Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.