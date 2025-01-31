Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson's Comments on the Air Crash of American Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Helicopter on 29 January 2025
The Singapore Government conveys its deepest condolences to the U.S. government and to the families and loved ones of those who have perished in the tragic air crash between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport on 29 January 2025.
The Singapore Embassy in Washington D.C. is in contact with U.S. authorities. Thus far, there are no reports of Singaporeans affected in this accident.
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
31 JANUARY 2025
