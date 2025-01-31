Submit Release
News Search

There were 111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,087 in the last 365 days.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson's Comments on the Air Crash of American Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Helicopter on 29 January 2025

The Singapore Government conveys its deepest condolences to the U.S. government and to the families and loved ones of those who have perished in the tragic air crash between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport on 29 January 2025.

 

The Singapore Embassy in Washington D.C. is in contact with U.S. authorities. Thus far, there are no reports of Singaporeans affected in this accident.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

31 JANUARY 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson's Comments on the Air Crash of American Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Helicopter on 29 January 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more