Submit Release
News Search

There were 111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,087 in the last 365 days.

Condolences from Singapore Leaders on the Crash of American Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Helicopter

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to U.S. President Donald J. Trump to convey his condolences over the air crash between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport on 29 January 2025. Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan has also written to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to express his sympathies.

 

The texts of the letters are appended.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

1 FEBRUARY 2025

 

 

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s condolence letter to President Donald Trump

 

1 February 2025

 

The Honorable Donald J Trump  

President

United States of America

 

 

Dear President Trump,

 

 

I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic air crash between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army helicopter near Reagan National Airport on 29 January 2025. 

 

 

On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and to all those affected by this devastating incident.

 

 

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We hope those affected will find comfort and strength in the support of their loved ones and their communities.

 

 

Once again, please accept our deepest sympathies. 

 

          

Yours sincerely,

 

 

 

Lawrence Wong

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s condolence letter to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio

 

31 January 2025

 

The Honorable Marco A. Rubio

Secretary of State

United States of America

 

 

Dear Marco,

 

 

Please accept my deep condolences on the tragic air crash between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army helicopter near Reagan National Airport on 29 January 2025.

 

 

My heart goes out to all the people who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy.   

 

 

Yours Sincerely,

 

 

 

DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Condolences from Singapore Leaders on the Crash of American Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Helicopter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more