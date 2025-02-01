Condolences from Singapore Leaders on the Crash of American Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Helicopter
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to U.S. President Donald J. Trump to convey his condolences over the air crash between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport on 29 January 2025. Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan has also written to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to express his sympathies.
The texts of the letters are appended.
. . . . .
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
1 FEBRUARY 2025
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s condolence letter to President Donald Trump
1 February 2025
The Honorable Donald J Trump
President
United States of America
Dear President Trump,
I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic air crash between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army helicopter near Reagan National Airport on 29 January 2025.
On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and to all those affected by this devastating incident.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We hope those affected will find comfort and strength in the support of their loved ones and their communities.
Once again, please accept our deepest sympathies.
Yours sincerely,
Lawrence Wong
. . . . .
Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s condolence letter to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio
31 January 2025
The Honorable Marco A. Rubio
Secretary of State
United States of America
Dear Marco,
Please accept my deep condolences on the tragic air crash between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army helicopter near Reagan National Airport on 29 January 2025.
My heart goes out to all the people who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy.
Yours Sincerely,
DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN
