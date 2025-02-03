Distinguished Restaurants of North America 2025 ‘Gold’ Award of Excellence Recipients Announced

Distinguished Restaurants of North America

DiRōNA is proud to welcome The Musso and Frank Grill of Los Angeles, CA, and Antrim 1844 of Taneytown, MD, as the newest additions to this exclusive group.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Distinguished Restaurants of North America (DiRōNA) is proud to announce the 2025 recipients of the DiRōNA ‘Gold’ Award of Excellence. Introduced in 2024, this honor represents the pinnacle of exceptional dining, achieved by only 16 restaurants across North America in its inaugural year. The Gold Award celebrates establishments that surpass the already rigorous standards of a DiRōNA-awarded restaurant, excelling in cuisine, curated wine and cocktail selections, service, and ambiance.“It’s an honour to celebrate this year’s DiRōNA ‘Gold’ Award recipients,” said Scott Breard, CEO of DiRōNA. “Earning this distinction is no small feat—it reflects a level of passion and dedication to creating unforgettable dining experiences.”For 2025, DiRōNA is proud to welcome The Musso and Frank Grill of Los Angeles, CA, and Antrim 1844 of Taneytown, MD, as the newest additions to this exclusive group.The recipients of the 2025 DiRōNA ‘Gold’ Award of Excellence include:Anaheim White House Restaurant - Anaheim, CAAntrim 1844 - Taneytown, MDBedford Village Inn - Bedford, NHBohanan's Prime Steaks & Seafood - San Antonio, TXBrennan’s - New Orleans, LACafe Central - El Paso, TXCafé Margaux - Cocoa, FLChandlers Steakhouse - Boise, IDDining Room at Langdon Hall - Cambridge, ONDon Alfonso 1890 - Toronto, ONFive Sails - Vancouver, BCLa Grotta Ristorante Italiano - Atlanta, GARestaurante San Angel Inn - Mexico City, MexicoRingSide Steakhouse - Portland, ORThe Compound Restaurant - Santa Fe, NMThe Musso and Frank Grill - Los Angeles, CAThe Sardine Factory - Monterey, CAThe St. Paul Grill - Saint Paul, MNFounded in 1990, DiRōNA was established to identify and honor exceptional restaurants that provide an extraordinary dining experience. To view more information regarding our awarded restaurants, please visit our website at www.dirona.com or download our mobile app from the Apple or Android app stores.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.