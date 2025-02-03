Matlock Painter & Decorator Celebrates 5 Years of Excellence

A couple enjoying their sitting room Made by Matt Logo A recently decorated living room

MATLOCK, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made by Matt, a leading painter and decorator in Matlock, celebrates its fifth year of business, marking half a decade of transforming local homes through expert craftsmanship and dedication to customer satisfaction.

Since establishing the business in 2020, experienced painter Matt Woodhouse has completed over 100 successful projects across Matlock and surrounding areas, building a reputation for high-quality painting and reliable service. The milestone reflects the company's sustained growth and commitment to excellence in home improvement.

"Reaching our fifth year is a significant achievement that wouldn't have been possible without the trust of my loyal customers," says Matt. "As Matlock's dedicated painting specialist, I've had the privilege of helping hundreds of homeowners enhance their living spaces through our decorating services."

Throughout its five years, Made by Matt has expanded its range of skilled decorating services to include specialist interior painting, professional wallpaper hanging, and window restoration. The company's growth reflects the demand for professional, reliable home decor services in the Matlock area.

Local homeowner Katie Weightman praised the company's work: "Matt has transformed several rooms in our home over the years. His attention to detail and reliability make him our go-to decorator in Matlock. It's no surprise his business has flourished int he last five years."

The anniversary coincides with significant achievements for the business, including:

Completion of over 100 residential painting projects

Expansion of services to include window and conservatory restoration

Investment in advanced painting equipment and materials

Consistent five-star customer reviews

Made by Matt's success stems from its comprehensive approach to home improvement, offering:

Professional interior painting

Expert wallpaper hanging

Decorative finishing

Window restoration

Complete room transformations

"As experienced painters serving Matlock and surrounding areas, we've maintained our commitment to quality since day one," Matt explains. "Every project, whether it's basic painting or complex decorative services, receives the same high level of attention and craftsmanship."

The company's sustained growth reflects increasing demand for professional decorating specialists in Matlock. Made by Matt has established itself as one of the area's most reliable painters through its focus on:

Detailed project consultation

Use of premium materials

Skilled application techniques

Excellent customer service

Guaranteed workmanship

Looking ahead, Made by Matt plans to further enhance its home decor services while maintaining the personal touch that has defined the business since its inception. The company continues to invest in training and equipment to deliver the highest standards of painting and decorating work.

"Our fifth anniversary isn't just about celebrating past achievements," Matt adds. "It's about reinforcing our commitment to being Matlock's trusted choice for home painting and decoration for many years to come."

For Matlock residents seeking professional painting services or home improvement consultation, Made by Matt continues to offer free initial consultations and detailed project quotes.

About Made by Matt:

Established in 2020, Made by Matt is a professional painting and decorating service based in Matlock, specialising in residential painting and home improvements. The company offers comprehensive decorating services, from interior painting to wallpaper hanging, with a focus on quality workmanship and customer satisfaction. Made by Matt maintains £5 million public liability insurance and provides a satisfaction guarantee on all work.

