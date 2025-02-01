Defence Force update on casualties in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Following an exchange of mortar bomb between the FARDC, Congolese Defence Force and the M23 rebel militia on Monday, 27 January 2025, near Goma Airport where the SANDF Base is collocated, three members of the SANDF were caught in the crossfire and were killed.

The M23 rebels launched several a mortar bomb in the direction of Goma Airport, which landed in the SANDF base, and this resulted in the SANDF losing three (3) members.

Furthermore, the SANDF is also saddened to announce that one (1) of our members who was injured during the battle with M23 rebels over the past three days later succumbed to injuries. The rest of the injured members continue to receive medical attention at the Level 3 Hospital in Goma.

The SANDF remains fully committed to its peacekeeping responsibilities under the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) and SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (SAMIDRC). Our troops continue to operate with resolve, courage, and discipline in pursuit of peace and stability in the region.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, the Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans, Maj Gen (ret) Bantu Holomisa and Mr Richard Hlophe, together with the Acting Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede and the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya send their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and the entire defence family.

