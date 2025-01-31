MPD Searching for Suspect and Vehicle in Northwest Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle involved in a burglary in Northwest.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at approximately 5:43 a.m., the suspects forcibly opened the security gate of a business in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest. The suspects then backed a pickup truck into the front of the business attempting to ram the ATM machine. After several failed attempts to open the ATM, the suspects fled the scene in the truck.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/S_TVqt7yXRo

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25006717

###