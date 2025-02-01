Debris Removal Right of Entry Forms Available for Los Angeles County Residents Impacted by Wildfires

LOS ANGELES – Debris cleanup for the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles County started this week. FEMA assigned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps of Engineers) to survey, remove, and dispose of debris from properties burned by the wildfires.

As part of this effort, Los Angeles County established a Debris Removal website for fire-impacted residents to obtain information and resources regarding debris clearance. Although most hazardous materials will be removed from private property by the EPA in Phase 1, full clearance of properties in Phase 2 by USACE will require a Right of Entry (ROE) form which is provided on the county website. Signing up for the debris removal program via the ROE will NOT impact a survivor’s ability to receive other FEMA disaster assistance programs. If a survivor opts-out of the ROE program, they become responsible for all costs, permits, inspections and other associated debris removal costs.

Coverage for debris and hazardous tree removal may be provided under your insurance policy. For information about insurance reimbursement, visit pages 3 and 4 on the ROE form.

Although hazardous debris will be removed by EPA without any action from the homeowner, general debris removal must be selected by the property owner by signing a ROE form. The ROE form allows property owners to give permission for USACE to access their property for cleanup activities.

What is the Debris Removal Program?

The Debris Removal Program has two phases: removal of household hazardous material followed by removal of other fire-related debris and trees that a certified arborist determines are dead or likely to die within five years due to the fire.

Phase 1: Removing Hazardous Materials

On January 16, teams of experts from California’s Department of Toxic Substance Control and EPA began assessing properties in the burn areas to remove any household hazardous material that may pose a threat to human health, animals, and the environment such as batteries, paint, cleaners and solvents, oils, and pesticides. These teams specialize in identifying and removing hazardous substances from properties for safe disposal. This phase is automatic and is done at no cost to residents.

EPA will only remove hazardous materials. This includes lithium-ion batteries from vehicles, homes, and other products. Examples of household items with lithium-ion batteries include electric/hybrid vehicles, power tools, power banks, home alarms, drones, and tablets.

For more information, please visit: 2025 California Wildfires | US EPA

Phase 2: Debris Removal

Once the EPA clears properties of hazardous materials, the Corps of Engineers, alongside FEMA, will coordinate to remove fire damaged metal, ash, and other fire debris to help foster reconstruction. The Corps of Engineers will also remove foundations when property owners opt to include foundation removal on the ROE. Phase 2 will generally occur concurrent to Phase 1 as ROEs are collected, validated by the County and FEMA, and given to the Corps of Engineers to begin Phase 2 debris removal.

One of the critical components of Phase 2 will be the collection of ROEs as residents opt into the program which can be done by visiting the county website.

For the latest information about California’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4856. Follow FEMA Region 9 @FEMARegion9 on X or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel.

California is committed to supporting residents impacted by the Los Angeles Hurricane-Force Firestorm as they navigate the recovery process. Visit CA.gov/LAFires for up-to-date information on disaster recovery programs, important deadlines, and how to apply for assistance.