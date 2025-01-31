Gerber Products Company Announces Recall and Discontinuation of All Batches of Gerber® Soothe N Chew® Teething Sticks Due To Choking Hazard
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential choking hazard for babies and young children
- Company Name:
- Gerber Products Company
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Gerber® Soothe N Chew® Teething Sticks
Company Announcement
ARLINGTON, VA., January 31, 2025 — Gerber Products Company is initiating a recall and discontinuation of all batches of GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS due to a potential choking hazard for babies and young children.
GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS were distributed nationwide via the internet and to distribution centers and retail stores in the following states and territories: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI and Puerto Rico.
Recalled products can be identified as follows:
- GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS – STRAWBERRY APPLE, Net Wt. 3.2 Oz (90g), with UPC 0 15000 04618 7, all lot codes
- GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS – BANANA, Net Wt. 3.2 Oz (90g), with UPC 0 15000 04608 8, all lot codes
- GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS – BANANA, Net Wt. 1.59 Oz (45g), with UPC 0 15000 01015 7, all lot codes
This recall and discontinuation is isolated to GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS – STRAWBERRY APPLE and GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS – BANANA.
The recall was initiated after receiving consumer complaints of choking incidents. To date, one emergency room visit has been reported to the firm.
Consumers who may have purchased GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS should not feed this product to their child and can return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider. For any additional support needed, Gerber is available 24/7 at 1-800-4-GERBER (1-800-443-7237).
We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this recall and will cooperate with them fully.
We sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this action represents to parents, caregivers and retail customers.
(Press Release URL: https://www.nestleusa.com/media/pressreleases/gerber-recalldiscontinuation-soothe-n-chew-teething-sticks)
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- 1-800-4-GERBER (1-800-443-7237)
