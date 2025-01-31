Summary

ARLINGTON, VA., January 31, 2025 — Gerber Products Company is initiating a recall and discontinuation of all batches of GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS due to a potential choking hazard for babies and young children.

GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS were distributed nationwide via the internet and to distribution centers and retail stores in the following states and territories: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI and Puerto Rico.

Recalled products can be identified as follows:

GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS – STRAWBERRY APPLE , Net Wt. 3.2 Oz (90g), with UPC 0 15000 04618 7, all lot codes

, Net Wt. 3.2 Oz (90g), with UPC 0 15000 04618 7, all lot codes GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS – BANANA , Net Wt. 3.2 Oz (90g), with UPC 0 15000 04608 8, all lot codes

, Net Wt. 3.2 Oz (90g), with UPC 0 15000 04608 8, all lot codes GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS – BANANA, Net Wt. 1.59 Oz (45g), with UPC 0 15000 01015 7, all lot codes

This recall and discontinuation is isolated to GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS – STRAWBERRY APPLE and GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS – BANANA.

The recall was initiated after receiving consumer complaints of choking incidents. To date, one emergency room visit has been reported to the firm.

Consumers who may have purchased GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS should not feed this product to their child and can return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider. For any additional support needed, Gerber is available 24/7 at 1-800-4-GERBER (1-800-443-7237).

We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this recall and will cooperate with them fully.

We sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this action represents to parents, caregivers and retail customers.

