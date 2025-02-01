When Disasters Strike, Hospitals Are Always There to Care for and Stand Up for their Communities

When a man sped his pickup truck down a New Orleans street on New Year’s Day killing 14 people and injuring more than 30, area hospitals and health systems cared for the injured and comforted families. As a series of devastating wildfires in California this month caused at least 29 deaths, many injuries and significant damage to homes and property, hospital and health system teams were there to care for their patients and communities, even as many caregivers themselves faced significant personal hardship.

Each and every day across the country, our nation’s hospitals and health systems are always there, ready to care. They play a crucial role in disaster and emergency preparedness and response.

Hospitals and health systems serve as vital hubs for medical care, community support and resilience in the face of crises. They are often the first line of defense in providing immediate medical attention, coordinating with other emergency services, and ensuring the continuity of essential health care services.

A recent report commissioned by the Coalition to Strengthen America’s Healthcare, of which the AHA is a founding member, demonstrated that hospitals and health systems provide access to around-the-clock emergency and specialty care that other providers typically cannot offer, making them indispensable, crucial access points for care.

Among other findings, the analysis by KNG Health Consulting, an independent health economics and policy consulting firm, showed that hospitals are uniquely equipped to treat complex conditions that cannot be treated elsewhere and are crucial access points for underserved and rural patients — standing by to provide care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Resources on Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery. The AHA has developed and shared an online hub of resources designed to enhance our nation’s public health preparedness, response and recovery efforts and support communities. These resources were developed as part of Convening Leaders for Emergency and Response (CLEAR), a partnership featuring hospitals, fire/emergency medical services leaders, and other health groups to strengthen the nation’s emergency management systems.

The resources include videos featuring hospital and health system leaders discussing their firsthand experiences navigating public health emergencies; tip sheets with strategies and real-world examples for hospitals and health systems to effectively prepare for and respond to a variety of public health emergency scenarios; and a field guide with actionable strategies to bolster our emergency management efforts.

In addition, there are many great examples on AHA’s Telling the Hospital Story web pages that demonstrate the many ways hospitals and health systems restore health to individuals and entire communities, as well as advance the frontiers of our medical knowledge.

When disasters, emergencies or other unforeseen events knock people down, hospitals and health systems will be there — as they always have been — providing healing and hope to help people get back up again.

That's why it's so important to make sure hospitals and health systems have the resources they need to maintain their heroic care for patients and communities. As budget battles heat up on Capitol Hill, we need to keep reminding federal lawmakers about the value hospitals provide to the communities they represent and urge lawmakers to reject proposals that would reduce patients’ access to care.

Our field is at its strongest when we speak with one voice, creating an echo chamber that tells the story of the essential role hospitals and health systems play in every community. Throughout the year, let’s keep that unified message as we continue our efforts to advance health in America.