ACWA Responds to Gov. Newsom’s Executive Order on Flood Control, Groundwater Recharge

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) issued the following statement from ACWA President Cathy Green regarding Executive Order N-16-25 issued today by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“ACWA applauds the governor for his swift action to empower California water managers to blunt the destructive impact of flooding while quickly diverting excess water to recharge groundwater supplies.

“This Executive Order highlights the critical need for modernizing our water infrastructure along with our permitting process to better reflect the state’s ability to remain flexible in the face of climate change.”

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose approximately 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

