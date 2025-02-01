IMPORTANT NOTICE: IF YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISOR AT STIFEL NICOLAUS RECOMMENDED STRUCTURED NOTES, PLEASE CONTACT KT LAW

KlaymanToskes Investigates Investor Losses in Structured Products Recommended by Stifel, Nicolaus, & Co.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes is continuing its investigation into Stifel, Nicolaus, & Co. and financial advisors who may have unsuitably recommended structured note investments to their customers. Structured notes, with their inherent complexity and high risk, may not be suitable for every investor, particularly seniors, retirees, or those seeking principal protection and liquidity. Investors who have suffered losses of $100,000 or more as a result of structured note recommendations by their broker/investment advisor are urged to contact the law firm immediately at 888-997-9956.Recently, numerous investors have received compensation for structured note investment losses by FINRA arbitration panels (including Case No. 23-01288). Structured notes are hybrid investments that combine a bond and a derivative component, with returns tied to the performance of specific assets, such as stocks, indices, or commodities. KlaymanToskes is investigating whether Stifel, Nicolaus, & Co. and its financial advisors fully disclosed the risks associated with structured notes to investors.Structured notes may have been marketed to investors as alternatives to bonds or certificates of deposit, targeting investors seeking income or principal protection. However, due to their complex nature, many investors may not have been fully informed about the risks associated with these products, including the potential for total loss of investment.If your financial advisor recommended an unsuitable structured product based on your investment profile, or disregarded your risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations, you may be entitled to a financial recovery through FINRA arbitration.Financial advisors and their firms must act in the best interest of their customers and are responsible for providing suitable investment advice. Investment firms may be held liable for any losses incurred by their customers if they fail to act in the best interest of their customers, make unsuitable investment recommendations, misrepresent or omit material facts, and/or overconcentrate the customer’s portfolio in one particular investment, class, or market sector. Further, financial professionals and their firms cannot disregard a customer’s risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations.Investors who suffered investment losses in structured notes due to unsuitable recommendations by their financial advisor at Stifel, Nicolaus, & Co., or any other brokerage firm, are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

