Texas Man Admits to Making Violent Threats Against Sikh Nonprofit Organization

A man from Dallas, Texas, admitted to a hate crime and making interstate threats against the employees of a Sikh nonprofit organization.

Bushan Athale, 49, pleaded guilty today to one count of interfering with federally protected activities through the threatened use of a dangerous weapon and one count of transmitting an interstate threat to injure another person.

“Threats of violence have no place in our society,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna for the District of New Jersey. “Every individual in this country must be free to practice their religion without fear of violence or persecution. We will continue to ensure the safety of our communities by prosecuting those who threaten our basic American freedoms.”

“Every citizen has the right to feel safe, secure, and free from fear of violence or hate,” said Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs of the FBI Philadelphia Field Office. “We are deeply grateful to our law enforcement and community partners who stand with us daily. Together, we remain steadfast in pursuing those who threaten the safety and well-being of the people we are sworn to protect.”

According to court documents and statements made in court, on or about Sept. 17, 2022, Athale called the main number of an organization that advocates for the civil rights of Sikh individuals within the United States. Over the course of the next hour, Athale left seven voicemails expressing hatred toward Sikh individuals working at this same organization and threatening to injure or kill these individuals with a razor.

Athale’s voicemails, which were filled with violent imagery and obscenity, contained references to places, people, and tenets that are particularly significant within the Sikh religion. Among other things, Athale stated his intention to “catch” the Sikhs at Organization 1, forcibly shave their “top and bottom hair,” use a “razor” to “cut” their hair and “make” them bald, “make” them smoke and eat tobacco, and “show [them] the heaven.”

On March 21, 2024, Athale again called the same Sikh organization and left two more voicemails. In these voicemails, Athale again used violent, sexual imagery to express his hatred toward Sikhs as well as Muslims and spouted antisemitic rhetoric.

During his guilty plea, Athale also admitted to additional conduct reflecting his long history of making violent threats rooted in religious animus. For example, Athale admitted that on Nov. 6, 2021 and Nov. 7, 2021, he had sent electronic messages to a former co-worker, in which he stated that he “hate[d] Pakistan” and “hate[d] Muslims.” Athale wrote, “I hate you, I just don’t know how to kill your whole family including you? Tell me??? I will figure it out […] Probably I will hire a Jew, they will be most happy.”

Athale also admitted that, from May 28, 2024 to May 31, 2024, he had sent threatening electronic messages to a recruiter who he believed to be a Muslim. Athale wrote statements such as “you will be dead, get out [expletive] Muslim” and “If you dont [sic] back off you are killed.”

Athale is charged with interfering with federally protected activities which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and with transmitting an interstate threat which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Both charges also carry a maximum penalty of up to a $250,000 fine. The defendant also may be sentenced to a term of supervised release after any sentence served. Athale is scheduled to be sentenced June 3. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Kathleen Wolfe of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced the case.

The FBI Philadelphia Field Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sara A. Aliabadi and Jason M. Richardson for the District of New Jersey and Trial Attorney Eric Peffley of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.