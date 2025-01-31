Federal appeals court strikes down ban on handgun sales to teens

A federal appeals court on Thursday struck down a longstanding federal ban that prevented the sale of handguns to Americans between the ages of 18 and 20 — a landmark gun control regulation in place since 1968.

