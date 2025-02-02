Submit Release
Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society Responds to Hyperbaric Chamber Fire at the Oxford Center in Royal Oak, Michigan

Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society Emphasizes the Importance of Adhering to Approved Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Practices and being Accredited by the UHMS

If your health care provider recommends HBOT, the FDA advises that you go to a hospital or facility that has been inspected and is properly accredited by the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society.”
— FDA

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS) extends its deepest condolences to the family affected by the recent tragic incident at the Oxford hyperbaric facility in Michigan, where a five-year-old boy lost his life due to a hyperbaric chamber fire.
This unfortunate event underscores the critical importance of adhering to established safety protocols and guidelines in the administration of Hyperbaric Oxygen (HBO2) treatment . The UHMS, in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), has delineated specific indications for HBO2 use and emphasizes that treatments should be conducted in accredited facilities under the direct supervision of well-trained hyperbaric medical professionals including a hyperbaric medicine trained physician.
The UHMS has approved HBO2 for the following conditions:
1. Air or gas embolism
2. Avascular Necrosis of the Femur
3. Carbon monoxide poisoning
4. Central retinal artery occlusion
5. Clostridial myositis and myonecrosis (gas gangrene)
6. Crush injury, compartment syndrome, and other acute traumatic ischemias
7. Decompression sickness
8. Enhancement of healing in selected problem wounds
9. Exceptional blood loss (anemia)
10. Intracranial abscess
11. Necrotizing soft tissue infections
12. Osteomyelitis (refractory)
13. Delayed radiation injury
14. Compromised skin grafts and flaps
15. Thermal burns
16. Sudden sensorineural hearing loss
Facilities accredited by the UHMS adhere to stringent safety standards, including compliance with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) guidelines specific to hyperbaric oxygen centers and their treatments. For any further information regarding accreditation by the UHMS, please visit our website at UHMS.org

John S. Peters
UHMS
+1 561-271-3276
jpeters@uhms.org
