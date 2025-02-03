Billy Bob Thornton Leads Landman Feature in Energies Media's Latest Issue

Billy Bob Thornton on the cover of Energies Media Winter 2025

Featuring the Stories That Define Energy's Next Chapter, from Carbon Capture Breakthroughs to Workforce Challenges and the Role of Oil in a Changing Market

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest issue of Energies Media is here, and it's a must-read for energy professionals, entertainment enthusiasts, and everyone in between. The Winter 2025 edition puts the spotlight on Paramount+'s highly anticipated Landman series, featuring Academy Award-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton on the cover and as the subject of an in-depth feature article.With Landman delivering a high-stakes, dramatized look at the oil and gas industry, this issue goes beyond the screen, offering insights from the show's cast and crew while tackling real-world energy topics shaping the industry under the new administration.Billy Bob Thornton is no stranger to playing complex, deeply layered characters, and his portrayal of Landman's Tommy Norris is no exception. In an exclusive interview, Thornton shares what drew him to the role—a no-nonsense crisis manager navigating the chaotic world of West Texas oil fields."I'll put it this way. If I were a landman, I'd probably be about like that," Thornton says, praising Landman's creator, Taylor Sheridan, for crafting a story that captures the grit, humor, and high-stakes nature of the industry.Landman is based on Christian Wallace's acclaimed Boomtown podcast, which chronicled the real-life experiences of oil field workers in the Permian Basin, including his own and that of his father, brother, and uncle. The series brings that world to life with an all-star cast, including Jon Hamm, Ali Larter, Demi Moore, and James Jordan.Thornton, a Golden Globe nominee for his performance, describes the role as one of his most engaging yet, blending sharp dialogue with raw emotion. "More than finding happiness, Tommy Norris is about finding his worth. He's looking for his place in the world and will do anything to get it," he shares.With its sharp-witted script, high-intensity drama, and a cast that brings authenticity to the screen, Landman has quickly become a must-watch. Thornton reflects on his character's journey, the show's Texas roots, and the real-life stories that inspired the series.The cast of Landman immersed themselves in the world of oil and gas, gaining a newfound appreciation for the industry and its workers. In exclusive interviews, they discuss the research and training that went into their roles, their respect for the men and women working in the field, and their responsibility in portraying them authentically.Actors expressed surprise at how deeply the energy industry impacts everyday life—far beyond what most people realize. Their conversations with real-life landmen, roughnecks, and industry veterans shaped their performances, adding depth and realism to the show.Billy Bob Thornton, in particular, credits the series with shedding light on the unseen struggles of those in the field. "It's not just a job—it's a way of life. It takes a certain kind of person to do this work," he notes.While Landman headlines this issue, Energies Media continues its tradition of delivering critical insights into the energy sector. Managing Editor Nick Vaccaro takes a hard look at the state of the energy industry under the new administration and what the next four years may bring."Energy policy is shifting, and the decisions made today will have lasting effects on the industry, the workforce, and the economy," says Vaccaro. "There's a balance to strike between energy expansion and environmental responsibility, and how that balance is managed will define the next decade."A consistent theme of safety runs throughout this edition, covering topics such as:✅ CO₂ Sensor Technology in post-combustion carbon capture✅ Aviation Safety in energy operations✅ Confined Space Rescue Plans for offshore and onshore workers✅ The Future of Oil & Gas in 2025 – energy transition vs. energy expansionAbout Energies MediaEnergies Media is a leading platform for energy professionals, offering in-depth coverage of oil & gas, and renewable industries. With a focus on innovation, safety, and career development, Energies Media delivers timely and relevant content that empowers industry leaders to thrive in a competitive and rapidly changing environment.

