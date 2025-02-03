Hake’s $1.45M sale of Jeff Jacob collection Pt 1 was first action-figure-specific auction to break million-dollar mark

Star Wars (1978) Double-Telescoping Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi 12 Back-A action figure, AFA 85 NM+, SKU on footer. Sold for world-record $105,182 Star Wars (1978) Artoo-Detoo (R2-D2) 12 Back-A Kenner action figure, AFA-graded 85 NM+, dark-blue dome and SKU on footer. Sold for world-record $38,940 Star Wars: The Power Of The Force (1984) complete base set of 62 pressed aluminum coins, originally made by Kenner for Star Wars mail-away offer. Sold for world-record $42,536 Hasbro Transformers (1984) Series 1 Megatron (Decepticon Leader), AFA 80 NM, sealed box. Sold for $41,301, world-record price for this toy in this grade Star Wars (1978) Early Bird Mail-Away Kit with figures including a Double-Telescoping Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and R2-D2. AFA-graded 85 NM+. Sold for $32,450, world record for any Star Wars kit

Auction records tumbled, with tantalizing Star Wars rarities led by a 1978 Double-Telescoping Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi 12 Back A figure that soared to $105,182

Nothing could have prepared us for the auction's closing night, which was nothing short of epic. Scores of world-record prices were set across all toy lines, especially Star Wars. ” — Alex Winter, President, Hake's Auctions

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hake’s debut sale of Star Wars and other action figures and prototypes from the celebrated Jeff Jacob collection crushed all expectations on January 22 as it soared to a $1.45 million finish. The initial offering of 435 lots from Jacob’s 33-year collection launched a multi-part series of online sales scheduled for 2025, and in so doing, achieved a significant milestone. It marked the first time an auction devoted exclusively to action figures broke the million-dollar mark.A jubilant Alex Winter, president of Hake’s Auctions, commented: “When we landed Jeff’s collection, we knew we definitely had something special, but we also sensed it could end up being legendary. Early on, there was so much excitement about the auction that we actually went live with the catalog a week earlier than planned. From the get-go, bidders ‘showed up’ and bid early and often. We had hopes of cracking one million but went well beyond that. And as we’ve seen so many times before, it was the collectors who had the final say about market value. Scores of new world auction records were set.”Nearly all figures, playsets, vehicles and other items in the collection were AFA-graded and served as a shining testament to Jacob’s decades-long mission to upgrade his holdings to the maximum possible level. Most pieces were high grade, and some were the absolute highest-graded specimens of their type, per the AFA Population Report. In the January 22 opening session, 47 pieces were identified as being in the single highest grade known, with none graded higher.As predicted, the auction’s top-selling lot was a Star Wars (1978) Double-Telescoping Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi 12 Back-A action figure, AFA-graded 85 NM+, with a SKU on its footer. Only two carded Double-Telescoping examples of this figure are known to exist in such a high grade, and of those two, the one offered by Hake’s was the first to appear at auction. Entered with no specified estimate and requiring an opening bid of $50,000, the coveted figure was aggressively chased to $105,182, a world auction record for any Double-Telescoping Ben Kenobi.Another top prize was a Star Wars (1978) Artoo-Detoo (R2-D2) 12 Back-A Kenner action figure, AFA-graded 85 NM+. Distinctive for its dark-blue dome and SKU on the card’s footer, this figure is one of only six examples known in its grade, with no other graded higher in the current AFA Population Report. It sold for $38,940 against an estimate of $5,000-$10,000, a world auction record for any R2-D2 figure.There were great expectations for a Star Wars: The Power Of The Force (1984) complete base set of 62 pressed aluminum coins, but how much it might sell for was subject to speculation, since its auction appearance was quite possibly the first time a complete collection of its type had ever been publicly offered as a whole. Manufactured by Kenner and initially featured in a Star Wars mail-away offer, the coins were later issued in a carded format with the toy company’s Power Of The Force action figures. Each of the 1.5-inch coins was graded AFA 85 NM+ and originally had been obtained from a former Kenner employee. Against an estimate of $20,000-$35,000, the set rang the register at $42,536, a world auction record for a graded coin set of its type.While on the subject of coins that captured bidders’ attention, another somewhat unpredictable entry was a Star Wars: The Power Of The Force (1984) “Star Wars - Jedi Knight” prototype 63rd mail-away coin for Kenner’s proposed 93-Back Power Of The Force cards. AFA-graded 90 NM+/Mint, its obverse design showed two hands holding a lightsaber, while the reverse described the role Jedi Knights played in the Star Wars galaxy. With a CIB LOA, the single coin sold for a world-record $13,953 against an estimate of $2,000-$5,000.A Star Wars (1978) Early Bird Mail-Away Kit included figures of a Double-Telescoping Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and R2-D2. AFA-graded 85 NM+, its encapsulated case also contained an original white mailer box, vacuform plastic tray, baggie filled with plastic pegs for posing figures, a mini-catalog advertising a Star Wars Action Figure line and vehicles; and a mail-away offer for a stand. Only three such kits are known to have received a higher grade than the auction example, which settled near its high estimate at $32,450, a world auction record for any Star Wars kit.Condition was king in a Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1982) Boba Fett 3.75-inch Kenner action figure, 48 Back-C. AFA-graded 85 NM+, with none graded higher according to AFA Population Report, it promoted a “Free! Revenge Of The Jedi” action figure offer and contained more information on its card back about an Admiral Ackbar offer that was available free with proofs-of-purchase of six Revenge of the Jedi action figures. This rare toy depicting the enigmatic, armored bounty hunter commanded a winning bid of $27,258 against an estimate of $5,000-$10,000. The price represents a world auction record for a figure of its particular type.A great favorite with collectors, a boxed Star Wars (1978) Cantina Adventure Set contained bagged action figures of an elusive blue-version Snaggletooth, Greedo, Hammerhead, and Walrus Man, plus mailer boxes for figures, a sealed bag of pegs, a cardboard backdrop and inserts, in-package catalogs, and assembly instructions. One of only five examples graded AFA 85 NM+, and with none known in a higher grade, the lot rose to $27,258 against an estimate of $10,000-$20,000, a world auction record for a Star Wars Cantina Adventure Set.Jeff Jacob’s pop-culture trove includes more than 3,000 pieces that span the action-figure universe. With 1970s Star Wars characters solidly at its base, the collection also incorporates the best of several other toy lines, including GI Joes, Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Masters of the Universe, and other sought-after productions.Among the “Joes” offered on January 22 was a Hasbro GI Joe (1982) Cobra Missile Command Headquarters Series 1 playset with three 3.75in Straight-Arm action figures on red blister cards with peach file cards on the reverse. A Sears exclusive, this set was AFA-graded 75+ Q-Ex+/NM, making it the highest-graded and only-known example, according to the current AFA Population Report. Against an estimate of $5,000-$10,000, it battled to $14,673, a world-auction record for a set of its type in its grade.Also hotly pursued, a Hasbro GI Joe (1986) Storm Shadow (Cobra Ninja) 3/36 Back, 3.75-inch action figure was AFA-graded 85 NM+ and had a “Free! Sgt. Slaughter Action Figure” mail-in offer on the back of its card. Representing the single highest-graded example of five examples in total that have been graded by AFA, it sold for an overall world-record price of $12,981 against an estimate of $2,000-$5,000.Thundercats fans quickly zeroed in on a 1986 Lion-O & Snarf Series 2/14 Back blister card with a 7-inch-tall LJN action figure (orange-hair variety). With Battle-Matic Action, a Sword of Omens, and a “Secret Power Ring” capable of illuminating the figure’s eyes, the figure was accompanied by a companion, a 2.75-inch-tall Snarf, and encapsulated in packaging that advertised a “Free Mumm-Ra” action figure mail-in offer. AFA-graded 80 NM and one of only five in that grade, with none higher, it sold for $9,423 against an estimate of $2,000-$5,000. The price set a world auction record for this toy.After the auction wrapped, Alex Winter remarked: “Nothing could have prepared us for the closing night, which was nothing short of epic. Once the final bids were in and the dust had settled, we realized how many world record prices had been set across all toy lines, especially Star Wars. This sale was just the beginning, as we still have thousands of fantastic items waiting in the wings. This is going to be the ‘Year of Jeff Jacob.’ We’ll be announcing a May auction date for Part II of his collection very soon.”To discuss consigning a collection or single item to a future Hake’s pop culture memorabilia auction, please call +1 866-404-9800 (toll-free) or +1 717-434-1600; or email hakes@hakes.com. All enquiries are kept strictly confidential. Visit Hake’s online at https://hakes.com/

