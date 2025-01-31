Seven Hills School Recognized as Platinum Winner in 2025 AVA Digital Awards

DC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven Hills School is proud to announce its recognition as a Platinum winner in the 2025 AVA Digital Awards , an international competition celebrating excellence in digital communication. This prestigious award highlights Seven Hills’ innovative digital strategies and its successful partnership with Truth Tree , a leading marketing agency specializing in independent schools.The AVA Digital Awards, judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), honors outstanding achievements in digital media, including websites, social media, video, and interactive content. With thousands of entries from around the world, Seven Hills stood out for its exceptional digital campaigns that have driven enrollment growth, increased inquiries, and strengthened its position as a leading all-boys middle school in Richmond, Virginia.“We are sitting in a great position enrollment-wise; the highest enrollment at this point of the cycle we have had in my eight years at Seven Hills School,” said Drew Lineberger, Assistant Head of School for Advancement. “Truth Tree has been an invaluable partner, helping us refine our messaging, target the right families, and achieve record-breaking enrollment numbers. Their expertise and dedication have been instrumental in our success.”Founded in 2001, Seven Hills School serves boys in grades 6 through 8, offering a rigorous academic program tailored to young men’s unique learning needs. By partnering with Truth Tree, Seven Hills implemented data-driven digital marketing strategies, including persona-centric search engine marketing, social media campaigns, and targeted retargeting efforts. These initiatives have resulted in a 25% increase in enrollment, a 42.7% rise in inquiries, and an 18.2% growth in net tuition revenue since 2021.“We are thrilled to see Seven Hills School recognized for its outstanding digital presence,” said a Truth Tree representative. “Their commitment to mission-aligned education and innovative communication strategies is truly inspiring. We are proud to have played a role in their remarkable growth and success.”The Platinum AVA Digital Award underscores Seven Hills School’s dedication to fostering academic excellence, character development, and a supportive community for young men.About Seven Hills SchoolFounded in 2001, Seven Hills School is a premier all-boys middle school in Richmond, Virginia, dedicated to providing a transformative educational experience for young men in grades 6 through 8. The school emphasizes academic rigor, character development, and leadership skills, preparing students for success

