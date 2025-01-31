Submit Release
Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 1/27/25-1/31/25 

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. 

Monday, January 27 

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 

9:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General Committee Meeting 

Location: Online 

1:00 pm: Lunch remarks at St. George Chamber of Commerce on the Hill Day 

Location: Senate Building 

Tuesday, January 28 

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings  

10:00 am: Legal briefing 

Location: Office of the Attorney General  

12:45: House Minority Caucus 

Location: House Minority Caucus Room  

2:00 pm: FBI Task Force Briefing 

Location: FBI Office 

3:30 pm: Meeting with Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah  

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

Wednesday, January 29 

10:00 am: Executive Division meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

Thursday, January 30 

Throughout the day: Republican Attorneys General Association conference in Austin, Texas 

  • Meetings with other state attorneys general 
  • Briefing on legal issues and new administration 

10:30 am: New Attorneys General panel discussion 

Location: Austin, Texas 

Note: Attorney General Derek Brown spoke about Utah lands on this panel 

Friday, January 31 

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings  

2:00 pm: Staff meeting  

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

3:00 pm: Briefing 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

4:00 pm: Legislative Audit Subcommittee meeting 

Location: Room 450, Utah State Capitol 

