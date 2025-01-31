Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 1/27/25-1/31/25 

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. Monday, January 27 Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 9:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General Committee Meeting Location: Online 1:00 pm: Lunch remarks at St. George Chamber of Commerce on the Hill Day Location: Senate Building Tuesday, January 28 Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 10:00 am: Legal briefing Location: Office of the Attorney General 12:45: House Minority Caucus Location: House Minority Caucus Room 2:00 pm: FBI Task Force Briefing Location: FBI Office 3:30 pm: Meeting with Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah Location: Office of the Attorney General Wednesday, January 29 10:00 am: Executive Division meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General Thursday, January 30 Throughout the day: Republican Attorneys General Association conference in Austin, Texas Meetings with other state attorneys general Briefing on legal issues and new administration 10:30 am: New Attorneys General panel discussion Location: Austin, Texas Note: Attorney General Derek Brown spoke about Utah lands on this panel Friday, January 31 Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 2:00 pm: Staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General 3:00 pm: Briefing Location: Office of the Attorney General 4:00 pm: Legislative Audit Subcommittee meeting Location: Room 450, Utah State Capitol

