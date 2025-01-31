Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 1/27/25-1/31/25
The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.
Monday, January 27
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
9:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General Committee Meeting
Location: Online
1:00 pm: Lunch remarks at St. George Chamber of Commerce on the Hill Day
Location: Senate Building
Tuesday, January 28
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
10:00 am: Legal briefing
Location: Office of the Attorney General
12:45: House Minority Caucus
Location: House Minority Caucus Room
2:00 pm: FBI Task Force Briefing
Location: FBI Office
3:30 pm: Meeting with Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah
Location: Office of the Attorney General
Wednesday, January 29
10:00 am: Executive Division meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
Thursday, January 30
Throughout the day: Republican Attorneys General Association conference in Austin, Texas
- Meetings with other state attorneys general
- Briefing on legal issues and new administration
10:30 am: New Attorneys General panel discussion
Location: Austin, Texas
Note: Attorney General Derek Brown spoke about Utah lands on this panel
Friday, January 31
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
2:00 pm: Staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
3:00 pm: Briefing
Location: Office of the Attorney General
4:00 pm: Legislative Audit Subcommittee meeting
Location: Room 450, Utah State Capitol
