Lunar New Year 2025: The Year of the Snake
This week, the Council adopted a resolution celebrating the Lunar New Year 2025, which begins on January 29, marking the Year of the Wood Snake.
The Wood Snake represents a period of transformation, renewal, and growth, and is celebrated across multiple Asian cultures. This year emphasizes shedding negativity and embracing change.
In Chinese culture, the snake symbolizes wisdom, intuition, and transformation. People born in the Year of the Snake are often seen as resourceful, determined, and insightful. The "Wood" element adds a layer of creativity and expansion to this year’s symbolism.
As we reflect on the Year of the Wood Snake, the Council proudly celebrates the vibrant contributions of the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. From teachers and business owners to neighbors and public servants, the AAPI community is integral to what makes Boston a great city. The Council honors their dedication and impact, which enriches the fabric of our diverse city.
