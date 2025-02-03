Consumer Defense Law Group Achieves Another SURPLUS TRUSTEE SALE REVERSAL for San Carlos Homeowner

SAN CARLOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After believing he had exhausted all options following the foreclosure of his home, Richard Beres found hope in a last-minute legal effort that resulted in a full reversal of the trustee sale of his property at 1336 Chestnut St., San Carlos, CA 94070.Originally purchasing his home in 2003 for $615,000, Beres financed $368,000. After encountering financial hardship, he fell into default on March 7, 2022, and received a Notice of Trustee Sale on July 24, 2023. Despite earlier outreach from the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, Beres sought assistance elsewhere—only to lose his home to a third-party highest bidder on the auction block for $1,375,000.00.Faced with foreclosure and assuming it was too late, Beres finally reached out to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, expecting little more than help retrieving the $1,066,468.00 in surplus funds left after satisfying his $308,514.02 mortgage balance. However, the nonprofit had a broader vision for him. Instead of simply assisting with surplus recovery—like the many law firms and foreclosure consultants that had flooded his inbox—the nonprofit explored multiple strategic options, including:• Using the surplus funds as a down payment to purchase a new home• Negotiating to buy back the property from the third-party purchaser• Challenging the sale itself with a SURPLUS TRUSTEE SALE REVERSAL Upon the nonprofit’s recommendation, Beres engaged Consumer Defense Law Group, a premier wrongful foreclosure firm owned and operated by Attorney Tony Cara, renowned for handling foreclosure defense against investor-owned loans. Cara’s firm, which holds the nation’s highest record of trustee sale reversals, immediately took action, challenging the foreclosure and sending legal correspondence to the lender’s agent.Through strategic legal efforts and advocacy, the trustee sale was fully rescinded, allowing Beres to regain ownership of his home—an outcome many homeowners wrongly believe is impossible once a property is auctioned.Beyond the victory of avoiding Eviction and rescinding the Surplus Trustee Sale, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates continued supporting Beres by referring him to a direct lender who provided the necessary financing to payoff his defaulted Loan. Now, Beres is on track to rebuild his credit worthiness and, by September 2025, is expected to regain borrower status through a vetted lending alliance. At that point, he can either refinance into a better loan or sell the property on his own terms, maximizing its current estimated $2 million value.“This case is another example of how foreclosure isn’t always the end of the road,” said Tony Cara. “With the right legal approach, although very rare, even a completed trustee sale can be reversed, restoring homeownership and financial security to those who need it most.”The success of this case serves as a critical reminder: homeowners facing foreclosure or eviction should seek guidance early and understand all their legal rights before assuming there are no options left. With the right legal team and financial strategy, even a seemingly lost home can be reclaimed.For more information, visit www.TrusteeSaleReversals.org or call (855) NACA-HELP.

