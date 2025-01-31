Largest Addictions Treatment Centre in Saskatchewan Opens its Doors to Inpatients

CANADA, January 31 - Released on January 31, 2025

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr is pleased to announce that the first phase of inpatient spaces is now available at the new addictions treatment centre near Lumsden.

Intake started January 21 for 20 inpatient spaces at the EHN Willowview Recovery Centre.

“I am delighted that the first phase of inpatient spaces are now operating at our province’s largest addictions treatment centre,” Carr said. “The Government of Saskatchewan is focused on helping residents who want treatment for substance use access the supports they need to start their path to recovery.”

The centre, located about 20 minutes northwest of Regina, has space for 60 patients. It has been offering intensive outpatient treatment since October 2024. EHN continues to work with the Rural Municipality of Lumsden for approvals on renovations at the facility. A phased approach to converting the remaining 40 spaces from outpatient to inpatient spaces will continue throughout the spring.

EHN Willowview Recovery Centre is operated by EHN Canada. EHN is a leading addictions treatment provider with decades of experience operating facilities across Canada.

“It is genuinely a privilege to partner with the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Health Authority to bring this world-class centre to the residents of this province,” EHN CEO Joe Manget said. “As a resident of Ontario, I really envy what this province is doing; your government is forward thinking and gets things done. I hope the country takes note of Saskatchewan’s leadership in mental health and addictions.”

EHN Canada was one of the successful proponents chosen through a competitive Request for Proposals process initiated by the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) seeking addictions treatment services, including intensive outpatient, inpatient treatment and recovery or transitional services.

The agreement to provide the service is between the SHA and EHN Canada.

“We know that anyone can struggle with substance use that can lead to dependency,” SHA Provincial Executive Director of Mental Health and Addictions Services Colleen Quinlan said. “These treatment spaces are another monumental step toward getting more people access to the help they need when they need it. This partnership allows us to better support Saskatchewan residents voluntarily seeking addictions treatment on their recovery journey.”

EHN Willowview Recovery Centre will provide adults who want treatment for substance use with holistic, wrap-around inpatient addictions treatment for up to 16 weeks.

With the 60 spaces at Willowview, 221 of the 500 new spaces under Saskatchewan’s Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions are now available to Saskatchewan residents.

This includes:

15 inpatient treatment spaces at Muskwa Lake Wellness Camp;

15 withdrawal management spaces at Onion Lake Cree Nation;

15 inpatient treatment spaces and two withdrawal management spaces at Thorpe Recovery Centre near Lloydminster;

26 post-treatment spaces at St. Joseph’s Addiction Recovery Centre in Estevan;

32 intensive outpatient treatment spaces through Possibilities Recovery Center in Saskatoon;

14 inpatient addictions treatment spaces with Poundmaker’s Lodge in North Battleford; and

42 virtual spaces through EHN Canada.

The 2024-25 Provincial Budget invests a record $574 million in mental health and addiction supports and services. This is the largest investment in the province's history for mental health and addiction supports.

