Governor Abbott Directs State Agencies to Ban DEI Policies

TEXAS, January 31 - January 31, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order directing all Texas state agencies to eliminate any forms of DEI policies and to treat all people equally regardless of race.



“DEI agendas divide us rather than unite us and have no place in the state of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “These radical policies deviate from constitutional principles and deny diverse thought. Every Texan is equal under the law, including the state and federal Constitutions, both of which prohibit government discrimination based on race. That is why I directed all state agencies to eliminate any form of DEI attempting to divide Texans. We must always reject race-based favoritism or discrimination and allow people to advance based on talent and merit.”



In 2023, the Texas Legislature passed and Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 17 into law banning DEI practices at Texas’ public institutions of higher education.



Read the Governor’s Executive Order eliminating DEI in Texas here.

