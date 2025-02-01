Crater Lake Spirits Rolls Back Vodka Prices to 1996 in a Nod to Its Roots

Crater Lake Vodka Rewind to 1996 Pricing! Crater Lake Vodka Cocktails

Crater Lake Spirits rolls back vodka prices to 1996—for a limited time, only in Oregon! A throwback price to honor nearly 30 years of craft distilling.

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine stepping into a time machine and landing in 1996—the year Crater Lake Spirits was born. Gas was cheap, the internet was just catching on, and craft distilling was practically unheard of. That was the year Crater Lake Vodka made its debut, pioneering the craft spirits movement from a small Oregon distillery. Now, nearly three decades later, Crater Lake Spirits is bringing back a taste of the past—literally.For a limited time, Crater Lake Vodka will be available at its original 1996 price, exclusively in Oregon. This throwback pricing is more than just a deal; it’s a celebration of the community that has supported the brand from the beginning.“1996 was just the beginning for us—we were the first craft vodka and gin in the country, helping shape an industry that barely existed at the time,” said Jim Bendis, founder of Bendistillery and Crater Lake Spirits. “But we’ve never stopped pushing the boundaries of craft spirits. This is more than just a nod to our history—it’s the start of something big. We have major announcements coming that will once again redefine what’s possible in craft distilling.”Since its founding, Crater Lake Spirits has grown from a small-batch operation into America’s most award-winning craft distillery, setting industry standards and even helping shape the laws that made distillery tasting rooms possible. But at its core, it’s still the same independent, Oregon-born brand that started it all.So, whether you’ve been sipping Crater Lake Vodka since the ‘90s or are just discovering it now, this is your chance to experience history—at a price that’ll make you do a double take. But don’t wait too long; just like 1996, this deal won’t last forever.Be the first to hear about more exciting announcements, new releases, and exclusive offers by following Crater Lake Spirits on Instagram and Facebook (@CraterLakeSpirits). Big things are on the horizon, and you won’t want to miss them!About Bendistillery and Crater Lake SpiritsFounded in 1996, Bendistillery has been at the forefront of the craft distilling movement, producing award-winning spirits that celebrate the beauty and quality of the Pacific Northwest. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence, Crater Lake Spirits continues to redefine the craft distilling experience.Learn more at craterlakespirits.com

