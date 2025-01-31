When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: January 31, 2025 FDA Publish Date: January 31, 2025

Salmonella contamination Company Name: Blue Ridge Beef

STATESVILLE, NC – January 31, 2025– Blue Ridge Beef is recalling 5,700 lbs. of their 2 lb log Natural Mix due to a contamination of Salmonella. Lot # N25/12/31 (Lot numbers are stamped in the clips on the end of the chubs/bags) UPC# 854298001054.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Samples of the product was collected on 01/08/25 by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and tested by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture Food and Drug Protection Laboratory. The product tested positive for Salmonella.

On 01/27/2025 the firm was notified by the FDA that the product tested positive for Salmonella.

The products were distributed between January 3/2025 to January 24/2025. The product is packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores located in the States of: [Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York State, Tennessee, Rhode Island. Image of product below:

Products affected are:

Product Size UPC Lot Numbers Natural Mix 2 lb 854298001054 N26/12/31 (lot)

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to return to place of purchase or destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access. Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food. For more information contact blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com or 704-873-2072

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.