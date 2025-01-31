- Docket Number:
- FDA-2011-D-0082
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Devices and Radiological Health
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This guidance is intended to assist the pharmaceutical industry and other investigators engaged in new drug development in evaluating how variations in the human genome, specifically DNA sequence variants, could affect a drug’s pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), efficacy, or safety. The guidance provides recommendations on when and how genomic information should be considered to address questions arising during drug development and regulatory review.
