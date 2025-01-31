- Docket Number:
- FDA-1996-D-0004
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Devices and Radiological Health
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This guidance is intended to assist developers of drugs, biological products, and medical devices intended for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The document discusses the types of label claims that can be considered for such products and provides guidance on the clinical development programs to support those claims.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-1996-D-0004.