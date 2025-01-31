OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media concludes official visit to Norway

OSLO, 31 January 2025 - During a two-day visit to Oslo on 30 and 31 January, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Ambassador Jan Braathu, met with high-level representatives of the Norwegian government, state institutions, and journalism and media support organizations.

“Free and pluralistic media play a fundamental role in building informed and resilient societies in the OSCE region,” said Braathu. “Our close collaboration with Norway, as well as with all other participating States, is essential for advancing media freedom as a pillar of democracy and the OSCE’s comprehensive security concept.”

Conversations centred on Norway’s efforts, including at the international level, to enhance protections for journalists through a gender-responsive approach, countering information disorders, and supporting an environment where media can thrive, reflect diversity of voices and serve the public interest. The discussions also addressed the sustainability of independent media, as well as the use of digital surveillance technology against journalists and the risks it poses to media freedom.

Representative Braathu met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide, Deputy Director General for Security Policy Department Anne-Kirsti Karlsen, Director for Section for Human Rights, Democracy and Gender Equality Herborg Fiskaa Alvsaker, the Foreign Ministry’s Policy Director for Human Rights and Democracy Vebjørn Heines, the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation’s representatives for Freedom of the Media and Expression, the Norwegian Delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, as well as with the Director of the Department for Media and Arts in the Ministry of Culture and Equality, Øyvind Christensen.

In addition, Representative Braathu engaged in a series of productive discussions with the Director of the Freedom of Expression Foundation Fritt Ord, Knut Olav Åmås, Secretary General of PEN Norway Jørgen Frydnes, Head of Department for Journalism and Organization at the Norwegian Union of Journalists Espen Brynsrud, Secretary General of the Norwegian Editor’s Association Reidun Kjelling Nybø, and other representatives from civil society and the journalistic community.

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media observes media developments in all 57 OSCE participating States. He provides early warning on violations of freedom of expression and media freedom and promotes full compliance with OSCE media freedom commitments. Learn more at www.osce.org/fom, Twitter: @OSCE_RFoM and on www.facebook.com/osce.rfom