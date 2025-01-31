Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Departs Thailand

The U.S. relationship with Thailand is one of the oldest in the Indo-Pacific region. The countries have shared friendly and diplomatic relations for over 190 years. Thailand is one of five treaty allies of the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific Region and continues to be a longstanding security partner and leader in Southeast Asia.

“We are incredibly grateful to Thailand for hosting the Carrier Strike Group ONE team,” said Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE. “Port visits like this are a testament to the vital importance of the U.S.-Thailand Alliance and Partnership that contributes to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. We have shared history, shared interests, and common values that will continue to unite us for the good of both of our countries.”

The U.S. remains committed to the Kingdom of Thailand, promoting military-to-military relations, as well as advancing interoperability and coordination with the Royal Thai Armed Forces, to promote regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Thank you, Rear Admiral Michael Wosje and the captains and crew of the USS Carl Vinson and other ships of Carrier Strike Group ONE, for your visit to Thailand! Your time here reinforced the excellent relations between Thailand and the United States and our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. We look forward to future visits,” said U.S. Ambassador to Thailand, Robert F. Godec.

During their stay in Thailand, the nearly 7,500 Sailors from Carrier Strike Group ONE participated in cultural exchanges, community relations events, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation sponsored tours to enhance cultural understanding and cooperation between the two countries.

“I know I can speak for all of the Carl Vinson crew when I say how grateful we are to the people of Laem Chabang and Pattaya City for welcoming our Sailors with such kindness and hospitality,” said Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). “This port visit allowed our Sailors the opportunity to recharge and prepare to approach the next stretch of our time at sea maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. We are committed to the U.S.-Thai friendship and look forward to future opportunities that strengthen this bond.”

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group consists of USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), embarked staffs of Carrier Strike Group ONE and Destroyer Squadron one, Carrier Air Wing Two, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110). Carrier Air Wing Two is composed of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, CMV-22 Osprey and MH-60R/S Seahawks.

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

For more news from Carrier Strike Group ONE and Carl Vinson visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1, https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN70