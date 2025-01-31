PHILIPPINES, January 31 - Press Release

January 31, 2025 Senate nods Bato Dela Rosa bill improving gun regulation law The Senate has approved on third and final reading a bill sponsored by Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa which seeks to improve Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. Dela Rosa, a former Philippine National Police chief, said that the approval of the measure would clarify the licensing and registration procedures on firearms which would result in compliance of gun owners. Senate Bill 2895 also aims to strengthen regulations against illegal firearms and enhance public safety, provide guidelines for the safe and responsible transfer of firearms in cases of death or incapacity, and establish an amnesty program to encourage the registration of unregistered guns. "These amendments are not about loosening restrictions or promoting the proliferation of firearms. This is to further promote a culture of safety and accountability through the clarification of regulations and the promotion of responsible gun ownership. This is a step towards a safer country where firearms are respected and used according to the law and for responsible purposes," Dela Rosa said. SB 2895 provides a one-year amnesty for unregistered or loose firearms to be registered without penalty starting from the effectivity of the proposed law. It likewise allows the PNP chief to authorize the chief of the Firearms and Explosives Office to issue a permit to carry firearms outside residence or PTCFOR. Under the proposed measure, PTCFOR shall be valid for a period of two or five years, unless sooner revoked or suspended. A citizen granted with PTCFOR will be allowed to carry one of his/her registered firearms at a given time, while licensed sport shooter may carry any three of his/her lawfully-issued firearms anytime. Dela Rosa's bill also exempts allied health professionals, honorably separated military and law enforcement personnel, reservists under RA 7077, and chief security officers of financial or commercial institutions from threat assessments. SB 2895 also allows the legally incapacitated LTOPF holder to transfer the ownership of registered firearm to his/her next of kin within six months from the date of legal incapacity. Meanwhile, the proposed measure will now allow the chief PNP or a duly authorized representative to approve new licenses to manufacture, import, and to deal on firearms with strict adherence with RA 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act. SB 2895 also provides strict monitoring guidelines as it compels all firearms intended for local sale and distribution to be subjected to recording of proof marks through photographic documentation and encoding in the Firearms Information Management System before they could be sold or distributed. Finally, the bill provides that the transport or delivery of firearms will not be prohibited unless during the duration provided under the bill within the election period or the prohibition is declared during a state of emergency or state of calamity as approved by the president. Dela Rosa maintained that the new proposed amendments to the Firearm Law is not a deviation from the state policy that ownership of a gun is a mere privilege and not a right.

