PHILIPPINES, January 31 - Press Release
January 31, 2025

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the death of Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman Sr.

My most heartfelt condolences go to the Lagman family including his daughter, Tabaco City Mayor Krisel Lagman, and the people of Albay on the passing of Ka Edcel Lagman - Representative of the First District of Albay, human rights lawyer, and a lifelong advocate for the unprivileged and underrepresented.

Ka Edcel devoted his many, sterling years in public service to advancing the rights and welfare of those who have less in life - especially our kababayans suffering from injustice and oppression in its various forms.

Despite many adversities, Ka Edcel never backed down and never gave up. As an activist, he fought against Martial Law and the dictatorship. As a lawmaker, he advocated for the rights of women, children, LGBTQ+ persons, and other marginalized sectors - even when doing so was misunderstood and unpopular.

I am immensely honored to have fought alongside Ka Edcel in pushing for pro-people legislation like the Cheaper Medicines Act, the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Law, and quite recently, the proposed Prevention of Adolescent Pregnancy bill. Working with him throughout the years has taught me that we are never really alone when we stand up, and speak out for what is right for our people and our nation.

Nagdadalamhati man kami sa iyong paglisan, alam namin na ikaw ay nasa piling na ng Maykapal. Huwag kang mag-alala, kami ng buong sambayanan ang magtutuloy ng inyong laban. Dios Mabalos, Ka Edcel. Padabaon taka.

