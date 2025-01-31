PHILIPPINES, January 31 - Press Release

January 31, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON PBBM'S DESIRE TO MEET WITH TRUMP Any opportunity for dialogue aimed at strengthening the Philippines' bilateral relations with the United States is a welcome development for both countries. Engaging in discussions on important issues such as trade, defense and security, and immigration policies will foster deeper cooperation and mutual understanding between our nations. As one of the US' oldest allies in Asia, we trust that all Filipino migrants would be treated with dignity and respect and afforded their fundamental rights regardless of their immigration status. The Filipino community has long been a vital part of the U.S. economy, and we are hopeful that this significant contribution will be recognized in the immigration policies and discussions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.