Ittendant Enterprise Portal Empowers Installers & Property Managers with Tools to Deploy and Maintain DoorBird Devices

A web based management tool for advanced options for DoorBird intercom

AVLinkPro, officially launches Ittendant Enterprise Management Portal focused on deploying and managing any DoorBird intercom device and related peripherals.

We’re excited to introduce the game changing Ittendant Enterprise Cloud Portal, a platform designed to simplify installation and maintenance of DoorBird intercoms and DoorBird access control devices.” — Jon Miller, Director of Product and Marketing

TOTOWA, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to AVLinkPro, the Enterprise Cloud Platform was developed to enhance DoorBird intercom deployment and management for security integration professionals and property managers. “We’re excited to introduce the game changing Ittendant Enterprise Cloud Portal, a platform designed to simplify the installation and maintenance of DoorBird intercoms and DoorBird access control devices.,” said Jon Miller, Director of Product and Marketing for the AVLinkPro brand, at AlltecPro.

“We have partnered with DoorBird brand since 2018, offering our intercom to telephone services and our SIP integration devices to connect smart home systems to resellers, installers and integrators all over the world. Our goal has always been to provide the installers and service providers with the tools they need to help their customers with management and integration options not found anywhere else.”

Deploy faster

The new web based portal will save a great deal of time in setting up DoorBird devices. The portal features a bulk upload system for user data, keypad and RF ID codes that enhances deployment by simply using a spreadsheet. The portal can manage manual and automatic settings backups as well as provide a way to mirror device setting for multiple devices being installed on the same property. These added features will certainly save a great deal of time and effort when setting up new DoorBird intercom and access control devices.

Manage smarter

Within the innovative Ittendant Enterprise portal is an all in one login that provides access to all installed DoorBird devices under one secure login. A user dashboard provides quick status and categorization of each DoorBird device. Alerts and notifications by email or SMS can be managed for button presses, keypad codes and RF transponder actions. Each device can be tagged with identity, zone or location and user’s can be labeled for property managers. There is a built in accessibility feature allowing up to 128 languages for the users. Optional two factor authentication login security as well as secure dedicated servers allow the Ittendant portal by AVLinkPro to provide the most effective way to manage and control your DoorBird devices with seamless functionality.

Engage better

Resellers can utilize a customized identity portal using their company information and logo that they can share with their customers and users. This feature allows the reseller or installer to provide a direct customer experience when they interact with their DoorBird system and allows them to offer communication or support right within the customer facing admin portal. The portal will allow an installer or reseller to maintain a presence with the customer or property manager even after the initial installation. Customers and property managers can also manage device user portals with access to specific features of the installed DoorBird devices.

Maintain simpler

Portal users can also make bulk additions and changes to device user access, keypad codes and transponder codes through spreadsheet uploads. Property management features like downloading access history in CSV, XLS, PDF or print reports or setup email or SMS notifications to specific people. Installers and resellers can also add the Ittendant intercom to telephone service that AVLinkPro has been providing to DoorBird customers as an option since 2018.

For more information about the Ittendant Enterprise Portal for DoorBird intercom, please visit https://ittendant.com/enterprise-portal. or email us for more information at info@alltecpro.com

About AlltecPro

AlltecPro, Serving ALL Who Deploy Technology is a manufacturer of communication and security technology and professional audio/video and networking products and solutions for commercial and residential applications. The key brands offered are AVLinkPro and Ittendant representing innovative products developed for the integration and connection of systems to new and existing environments. AlltecPro offers complete support from it’s professional technologists to customers globally.

Discover AlltecPro by visiting http://www.alltecpro.com

About Bird Home Automation Group / DoorBird an Assa Abloy Company

The Bird Home Automation Group develops and manufactures high-quality IP video door intercoms. access control devices, indoor stations and accessories under the trademark “DoorBird”. The company’s headquarters and production plant are in Berlin, Germany, with a sales office in San Francisco (CA) and Jacksonville (FL). The products for the connected smart home are made in Germany according to the highest quality and security standards and are installed worldwide. “DoorBird” combines exclusive design with the innovative IP technology in the field of door communication. For more information, visit https://www.doorbird.com.

