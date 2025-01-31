The “Older Americans 2024: Key Indicators of Well-Being” report provides a comprehensive, easy-to-understand picture of our older population. Older Americans 2024 is the ninth report prepared by the Federal Interagency Forum on Aging-Related Statistics. It provides readers with an accessible compendium of indicators drawn from the most reliable and recent official statistics. The indicators are categorized into six broad groups: Population, economics, health status, health risks and behaviors, health care and environment.

This report is intended to stimulate relevant and timely public discussions, encourage exchanges between the data and policy communities, and foster improvements in Federal data collection on older Americans. By examining a broad range of indicators, researchers, policymakers, and service providers can better understand the areas of well-being that are improving for older Americans as well as the areas that require more attention.