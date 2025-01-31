Province takes additional steps to limit spread of chronic wasting disease

CANADA, January 31 - Government is taking additional action to protect deer and other related species from the potential spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD).

CWD is a fatal infection that affects species in the deer family (cervids), such as mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, moose and caribou.

During the 2024 fall hunting season, CWD cases were found in the Cranbrook area. Targeted removal of deer from the area where the cases were found will be conducted to decrease deer density. This will reduce the risk of spread from animal to animal through close contact or environmental contamination. A link to a map of the targeted removal area is below.

Removal activities will include a special permitted hunt. Permits will be issued to licensed hunters. Government is working with the Kootenay Wildlife Association to reach hunters and issue permits. The initial release will involve 50 permits, with the possibility of more.

More information about this process will be shared in a short time. All animals removed during this special hunt will be tested for CWD.

British Columbia is working closely with First Nations, experts and other partners to monitor and lessen the risks of CWD. An extensive sampling program in the Kootenay region has detected four cases to date, indicating a low disease prevalence. Measures such as targeted removal will help reduce the risk of spread, along with vigilance and ongoing surveillance, which are crucial in managing CWD.

This removal will not be within Cranbrook city limits. Provincial officials are developing further actions focused on urban deer. These actions will be announced soon.

The public should continue submitting deer, elk and moose samples to improve information during the ongoing response. Restrictions remain in place for transport, testing and disposal of deer, elk and moose carcasses.

While most infected animals show no symptoms, anyone who sees a deer, elk, moose or caribou exhibiting signs such as weight loss, drooling, poor co-ordination, stumbling or general illness, should report it to the 24/7 Report All Poachers and Polluters Line at 1 877 952-7277 or the B.C. Wildlife Health Program.

Learn More:

For more information, visit the B.C. chronic wasting disease website:

http://www.gov.bc.ca/chronicwastingdisease

For more information about chronic wasting disease regulation and restrictions, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/plants-animals-ecosystems/wildlife/wildlife-conservation/wildlife-health/chronic-wasting-disease/cwd-bc#hunting-regulations-restrictions

