TRIDENT Refit Facility Honored with 2024 Best of Georgia Award

KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant acknowledgment of its dedication to quality work, service to community, and support of national defense, TRIDENT Refit Facility (TRF-KB) at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Best of Georgia Award.This isn’t TRF-KB’s first recognition; in 2023, the facility also won the Best of Georgia Regional Award. These honors, determined by the votes of those it serves, highlight TRF-KB’s commitment to excellence in its crucial role within the U.S. Navy and the broader community.TRF-KB is instrumental in maintaining and upgrading the U.S. Navy's elite fleet of nuclear submarines, a critical cornerstone of the nation's nuclear triad and strategic deterrence that serves as the backbone of America’s national security.Established September 30, 1989, when TRF-KB officially achieved its planned Initial Operational Capability (IOC), TRF-KB’s mission is to provide quality, unparalleled industrial-level maintenance and logistics support for the overhaul, modernization, and repair of Ohio-class Trident ballistic missile (SSBN) and guided missile (SSGN) submarines.TRF-KB also furnishes global submarine supplies and spare parts support, and provides maintenance and support services to allied submarines, regional maintenance customers, and other organizations as requested.The facility’s innovative and cutting-edge approach combines traditional methods with modern techniques, equipping the workforce with future-ready skills and capabilities. TRF-KB’s focus on developing highly skilled and technically capable professionals is evident in the successful on-time deployment and safe operation of the submarine fleet it supports.The Best of Georgia Award, particularly as it is based on customer votes, is a testament to TRF-KB’s exceptional service and dedication. It recognizes their efforts in “Keeping Warships … War Ready,” reflecting the ethos in one of their mottos, “Fix Submarines.” This award is not just an accolade, but also an affirmation of TRF-KB’s pivotal role in national defense and community engagement.Beyond its primary mission, TRF-KB’s contributions significantly affect the local economy. It ranks as one of the top three employers in Camden County, employing more than 1,800 civilian employees and almost 300 U.S. Navy active duty personnel. Their industry-recognized Apprenticeship Program, and their targeted recruitment and retention efforts, provide invaluable career opportunities and skill development that benefit individuals and strengthen the local workforce. This comprehensive approach to service exemplifies TRF-KB’s commitment to both national defense and community support.The Best of Georgia Award is a recognition of TRF-KB’s vital role in an industry where precision, skill, and reliability are of utmost importance. It underscores TRF-KB’s status as a beacon of excellence and a reflection of the patriotic and innovative spirit thriving in America – a spirit characterized by invention, commitment, and a profound impact on the community and the nation.About TRIDENT Refit FacilityLocated at the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia, TRIDENT Refit Facility is pivotal in maintaining the operational readiness of the U.S. Navy's elite nuclear submarine fleet. With a mission to provide quality, unparalleled industrial-level maintenance and logistics support for the incremental overhaul, modernization, and repair of Trident ballistic missile (SSBN) and guided missile (SSGN) submarines, TRF-KB’s talented workforce ensures these warships remain at the forefront of national defense … “The Spear Starts Here.”

