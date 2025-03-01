Layers By FDG Earns 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award

BLUE RIDGE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Layers By FDG has been honored with the renowned 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award, a recognition that highlights the boutique’s dedication to redefining home design and decor. Presented by Gbj.com and determined by public votes, the award reflects the unwavering loyalty of Layers’ customers and the boutique’s commitment to artistry and connection.“We’re honored and thrilled to receive this recognition,” says Joe Fava, principal of Fava Design Group and founder of Layers By FDG. “Design is in the details, and this award is a testament to the details that make what we do special—not just in our pieces but in how we connect with our customers.”Layers By FDG has earned a reputation for its curated collection of “few of a kind” artistic luxury items, blending functionality, personal expression, and timeless design. From handcrafted vases and bold statement art to cozy throws and seasonal gifts, every piece is chosen to inspire and transform.At its heart, Layers is more than a home furnishings boutique—it’s a concept rooted in Fava’s 27 years of interior design expertise. The boutique offers personalized design services in addition to its retail offerings, helping clients create spaces that reflect their unique style and personality. This fusion of retail and custom design has made Layers a trusted destination for those who value quality and individuality.The boutique’s diverse offerings include more than just decor. Customers can explore items such as handcrafted barware, baby gifts, and seasonal holiday pieces, ensuring there’s something special for every occasion. Each product tells a story, adding a thoughtful layer of meaning to any space it occupies.Winning the Best of Georgia Regional Award is particularly meaningful to Layers By FDG because it underscores the boutique’s strong connection to its community. “Transforming a house into a home goes beyond furniture or accessories,” Fava explains. “It’s about creating spaces that reflect who people are and how they want to live.”This recognition celebrates Layers’ ability to deliver not just products, but an experience—one that resonates with customers on a personal level. As the boutique continues to grow, the Best of Georgia Regional Award stands as a symbol of its achievements and the bright future ahead.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.